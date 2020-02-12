Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Mahindra announce global partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Mahindra, a global multinational corporation operating in 22 industries across 100 countries, have announced an agreement to become an Official Partner of the Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Capitals (NHL).

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with significant operations in the U.S., Mahindra is the world’s number one selling tractor brand based on volume and has been making rugged and durable cars and trucks since 1945. Mahindra’s Tech Mahindra subsidiary is a world leader in the Information Technology sector. Mahindra has been operating in the U.S. for over 25 years. In 2018, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) opened the first new automotive manufacturing operation in the Detroit area in almost 30 years and has been growing at a rapid clip. This new global partnership represents Mahindra’s continued investment in the U.S. and commitment to building an American automotive legacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mahindra to the Monumental family,” Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE, said. “Like the Wizards and Capitals, Mahindra shares a strong commitment to serving the community, including honoring those who serve in the military and as first responders, through a variety of impactful programs. This partnership is another outstanding example of how Monumental is continuing to grow its global footprint.”

“We’re excited to expand our marketing efforts with Monumental Sports & Entertainment,” stated Richard Ansell, Vice President of Marketing at MANA. “As we grow our business presence in numerous North American markets, high-profile sports programs such as the Washington Capitals and Wizards alights with our strategy perfectly. We look forward to partnering with MSE on a variety of programs that will help Mahindra grow its brand in the U.S. and internationally.”

As part of this global partnership, Mahindra will receive in-arena television network advertisements, Wizards courtside LED rotational and LED basket stanchion signage, a static, on-camera Capitals’ dasherboard and will serve as a Capitals’ Military Appreciation Night participating partner.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment:

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About Mahindra:

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,400,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more at www.mahindra.com.