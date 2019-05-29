Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces ‘The District’ – A Courtside Patio for Washington Wizards Games at Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Monumental Sports & Entertainment has announced the addition of ‘The District’, a courtside patio for all VIP ticket holders at Washington Wizards games beginning with the 2019-20 season. The patio is part of MSE’s on-going $55 million renovation of Capital One Arena which includes 20,000 square footage of LED signage improvements this summer.

“Washington, D.C. is one of the most connected cities in the world and the courtside patio at Capital One Arena will be an ideal location for business development and networking opportunities and perfect for fans who want to socialize at a unique space that serves as a literal extension of the hardwood and our terrific in-venue VIP experiences,” Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said.

At over 1,000 square feet, the courtside patio will be the largest in the NBA. The patio will feature a bar setup and an enhanced culinary experience while giving fans the ability to mix and mingle without missing a minute of the action on the court. Fans will also have direct access from the courtside patio to both the MGM National Harbor VIP Lounge and the Etihad Airways Lounge.

The District will be located in the east endzone, just a few steps from the Wizards bench. In addition to the patio, four rows of VIP seating will also be added to bring fans even closer to the game.

For more information on VIP seating options for the Wizards games at Capital One Arena, please call or text 202-661-5050 or visit www.DC12Club.com.