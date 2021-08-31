Mike Williams named head coach of Go-Go

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards today named Mike Williams the third head coach in Capital City Go-Go history. Williams served as director of player development with the Go-Go in 2019-20 under previous head coach Ryan Richman, who will remain on the Wizards’ coaching staff in a player development role.

“I’m honored and thrilled to earn this opportunity with the Go-Go,” said Williams. “I would like to thank Tommy Sheppard and Amber Nichols, as well as Coach Unseld, for the chance to lead this team. I look forward to leading our development and instilling the new philosophies of Coach Unseld into the Go-Go as we return playing in front of our great fans at the Entertainment and Sports Arena this season.”

Williams begins his fourth season with Monumental Basketball, spending last season as a player development assistant with the Wizards, while also serving on the Erie BayHawks’ coaching staff during the NBA G League’s season in Orlando, Florida (during which Go-Go players and staff competed as flex-affiliates of Erie’s team). Williams served as head coach for Erie in two games, earning his first career victory over the Lakeland Magic on February 18, 2021.

“Mike has been an integral part of Go-Go and Wizards player development on the court over the last two seasons,” said Go-Go General Manager Amber Nichols. “We were able to get a glimpse of Mike’s capabilities as a head coach in Orlando last season, and we cannot wait to see what he is able to accomplish here with the Go-Go. We cherish our role in Monumental Basketball as a talent developer for the Wizards and no one is better suited to lead that than Mike.”

Williams was responsible for all on-court development of Go-Go players during the 2019-20 season, leading them through different drills and training to help them improve their skillsets. That season, Jerian Grant earned a call-up to the Wizards to compete in the NBA Bubble at the end of the season. Williams has also served as an important piece of the Wizards staff over the last four seasons, aiding Wizards players coming back from injury with on-court basketball rehab activities.

“The value of player development cannot be understated,” said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. “Having Mike as the head coach of the Go-Go will ensure that our young players are experts in our system from the day they step on the court. Perfect synergy between the Wizards and Go-Go coaching staff is our expectation. We will be in constant communication and will expect the best from our organizational players on and off the court for the Go-Go this season.”

Williams also had a stint in Portland with the Trail Blazers as a player development intern, as well as four seasons with the University of Maryland men’s basketball team as a manager and graduate assistant. The Washington, D.C. native graduated from Maryland with a degree in multi-platform journalism, as well as a master’s degree in business and management from Maryland.

Details on the 2021-22 NBA G League season schedule will be announced at a later date.