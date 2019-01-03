Markieff Morris Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward Markieff Morris was examined yesterday by Dr. Andrew Dossett of the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX, after continuing to experience neck and upper back stiffness following a blow to the chin during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 16 and a reaggravation of the injury on Dec. 26 at Detroit.

After consultation between Dr. Dossett and Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih, Morris has been diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia. He will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for the next six weeks, after which he is expected to be cleared to return to full basketball activities.

Morris has averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games for the Wizards this season.