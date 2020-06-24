John Wall Family Foundation's "202 Assist" rent assistance program raises over $550,000 to help aid Ward 8 residents

WASHINGTON, D.C. ​(June 24, 2020)​ ​–​ The John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF) announced today that it has raised over ​$550,00​ ​during its month-long “202 Assist” fundraiser, ​nearly doubling its original goal of $300,000. John Wall and the JWFF would like to extend their sincere gratitude to those who donated, shared, and assisted in this campaign.

“I am overwhelmed ​by​ ​how the community came together to help their neighbors,” Wall said. “This is yet another example of how, despite what's going on in our city and across the world, we are still unified. We are in this together and we will come out of this together.”

From May 22 – June 22, participants were encouraged to donate online to help provide rent assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic within the Ward 8 community. The foundation worked with Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Housing and Community Development, Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services to identify qualifying applicants and disperse rent relief.

In addition to receiving donations from local residents, dignitaries and celebrities within the sports and entertainment industries also contributed to the relief efforts. They ​include Wall’s Washington Wizards teammates, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, NBA player Kevin Durant and Washington Nationals player ​Ryan Zimmerman, while Wall started the fund with a $100,000 contribution. ​He, along with his foundation, continue to serve the D.C. and North Carolina communities during the pandemic.

In April, Wall donated 2,300 N95 masks and 600 Chick-fil-A meals to front line workers at MedStar Washington Hospital and UNC Rex Healthcare. The foundation also provided students at Bright Beginnings in Washington, D.C. much-needed items from their COVID-19 Amazon Wishlist. Wall also contributed to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Feeding the Frontline Fund and Zimmerman’s Pros for Heroes ​COVID-19 Relief Fund​, both benefiting frontline responders.