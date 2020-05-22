John Wall Family Foundation launches "202 Assist" rent assistance program to help Ward 8 residents impacted by pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 22, 2020)–Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall, in collaboration with the John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF), announced today the launch of the “202 Assist” program. 202 Assist is aimed at providing rent assistance to Ward 8 residents impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation will work with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Department of Housing and Community Development, Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services to identify qualifying applicants and disperse rent relief. Applications will open on June 1st, at ​lh4us.org/forms.

“DC has been my second home for 10 years now, and I have always had a strong connection to the community,” Wall said. “After learning how COVID-19 has affected the residents of Ward 8, I felt that I needed to act which is why I have partnered with the city. I hope that others will join me to help those in need during these uncertain times.

The effects of COVID-19 have been felt across Washington, DC and particularly in communities East of the River where health and economic factors create additional challenges to recovery.

In response, the JWFF has set a goal to raise $300,000 to assist in relief efforts. From May 22 - June 22, participants are encouraged to donate by visiting ​housingetc.org/202assist/. All proceeds will benefit the 202 Assist initiative and provide rent relief to hundreds of Ward 8 residents in need.

“The District is getting through this by coming together. Our community is strong, and our neighbors are stepping up to support each other and especially those in need,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are grateful for John’s commitment to his adopted hometown with this program to support rent relief. We are working to address these new challenges and this program provides another much-needed financial bridge for our residents.”

Wall and his foundation continue to serve D.C. and North Carolina communities during the pandemic. In April, Wall donated 2,300 N95 masks and 600 Chick-fil-A meals to front line workers at MedStar Washington Hospital and UNC Rex Healthcare. The foundation also provided students at Bright Beginnings in Washington, D.C. much-needed items from their COVID-19 Amazon Wishlist. Wall also contributed to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Feeding the Frontline fund and Washington Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman’s Pros for Heroes ​COVID-19 Relief Fund​, both benefiting frontline responders.