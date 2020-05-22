Wall launches 202 Assist program to provide rent relief for Ward 8 residents

In his latest act of support for those impacted directly by the COVID-19 pandemic, John Wall, in conjunction with the John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF), announced on Friday the launch of the “202 Assist” program. The program will provide rent assistance to residents of D.C.’s Ward 8, one of the region’s most underserved communities – and one hit hard by COVID-19 crisis.

The goal of the program is to raise $300,000 to aid those most in need.

“D.C. has been my second home for 10 years now, and I have always had a strong connection to the community,” Wall said. “After learning how COVID-19 has affected the residents of Ward 8, I felt that I needed to act which is why I have partnered with the city. I hope that others will join me to help those in need during these uncertain times.”

We’re proud to launch the #202Assist, a 4-week rent relief fundraiser for Ward 8 families. We are partnering w/ @HCSINC and @LydiasHouseDC. Join @JohnWall in raising funds for families impacted by the D.C. Rent Crisis and COVID-19. Donate today @ https://t.co/LSYcqFmj62. pic.twitter.com/rPlrImLdED — JW-Family Foundation (@JWFamFoundation) May 22, 2020

Those looking to contribute to the program can do by visiting here and clicking “DONATE TODAY.” The fundraiser will run for four weeks, from May 22 through June 22, with all proceeds going to rent relief for hundreds of Ward 8 residents in need.

The JWFF will collaborate with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development, Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services to select qualifying applicants and dispense rent relief from the program. Residents interested in applying to receive support from the program can do so beginning on June 1 here.

“The District is getting through this by coming together. Our community is strong, and our neighbors are stepping up to support each other and especially those in need,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are grateful for John’s commitment to his adopted hometown with this program to support rent relief. We are working to address these new challenges and this program provides another much-needed financial bridge for our residents.”

Ward 8 holds a special place in the Monumental Basketball family. Home to the MedStar Wizards Performance Center, the training facility for the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go, as well as the home venue for the Go-Go and Mystics, Ward 8 has been a staple of the organization’s charitable efforts over the last two years.

The launch of 202 Assist is the next installment in a line of charitable efforts Wall has led since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. In April, Wall surprised doctors and nurses at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina and MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., donating 2,300 N95 masks and partnered with Chick-Fil-A to provide approximately 600 meals for front line workers and first responders at each location.

In honor of his late mother Frances Pulley, @JohnWall donated 2300 N95 masks and 600 @ChickfilA meals to @MedStarWHC and @RexHealthCare, two hospitals where his mom received care.https://t.co/MK9sukm18Y — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 24, 2020

Additionally, Wall’s foundation provided students at Bright Beginnings, a nonprofit organization that operates early childhood and family learning centers for children and families experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C., with items from their COVID-19 Amazon Wishlist. Wall also contributed to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Feeding the Frontline fund and Washington Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman’s Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund, both benefiting frontline responders.