Isaiah Thomas Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent successful surgery to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb today. The injury occurred during routine workouts on Monday. Thomas is expected to miss 6-8 weeks before returning to action.

“This was an unfortunate setback for Isaiah, but with his resolve and the top care he will receive from our medical team, we expect him to make a full recovery,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “In the meantime, he will continue to mentor our young guards and have a positive impact on the team as we start training camp.”

The procedure was performed this morning by Dr. Curtis Henn with assistance by Wizards Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih at MedStar.

Thomas was signed as a free agent by the Wizards on July 6.