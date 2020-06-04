Isaac Bonga and Ish Smith assist DCPS families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards players Isaac Bonga and Ish Smith have partnered with the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) to assist families that are part of the DCPS community.

Last week, Bonga hosted a pizza party for 150 families at Kramer Middle School to encourage school enrollment. Bonga also gifted 25 Anacostia High School graduating seniors with MacBook Air laptops.

Smith made a personal financial donation that assisted a DCPS program to support basic needs in the Anacostia, Ballou, Kelly Miller and Kramer school communities. His personal donation will provide 120 families who were not able to leave their home with critical personal items such as laundry detergent, dish soap, cleaning supplies, diapers and feminine products. He will also provide 100 hygiene kits each week, for a total of three weeks, to Kelly Miller Middle School and Ballou High School families when they come to pick up meals.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Inspired by the initial contributions of Wizards players and staff that have provided 11,275 meals to frontline workers to date, the “Feeding the Frontlines” fund was created by the MSE Foundation. Partnering with Wizards’ chefs at FLIK, Capitals’ chefs at SuperFd and a nonprofit within MSE’s Social Impact program, DC Central Kitchen, the fund provides meals to first responders and health care workers at D.C. area hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites. What began as that initial effort from the Wizards is now funded through donations from all teams – Capitals, Mystics, Go-Go and District Gaming – with players, coaches, owners, MSE staff and fans contributing a combined $230,000 funding meals delivered to seven District hospitals and testing sites thus far. The effort has also helped to support two great small businesses – SuperFd and FLIK – as well as a vital nonprofit for the food insecure within the District, DC Central Kitchen.