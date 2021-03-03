Hachimura and Avdija selected to the Rising Stars roster

Washington, DC – The NBA announced today that Wizards forwards Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija have been selected to the 2020-21 NBA Rising Stars World Team roster.

Hachimura is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting .456 percent from the field. He currently ranks second among World Team Sophomores in points and third in rebounds per game and has posted two of games of 20+ points, including a season-high 24 points on 10-of-12 from the field against Portland (2/2). Hachimura posted a career-high stretch of 10 games with 10+ points from 2/8-2/25.

The second-year pro becomes the first player Wizards player to be selected to the Rising Stars roster in consecutive years since Bradley Beal in 2013 and 2014. Hachimura tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the World Team in the Rising Stars game last season in Chicago. He was also named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team.

Avdija is averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games this season. He has posted four games of 10+points this season, including a season-high 20 points versus Miami (1/9). Avdija has two games of 10 rebounds and ranks seventh among all rookies in rebounds per game.

Joining Hachimura and Avdija on the World Team roster is Precious Achiuwa (Miami), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Facundo Campazzo (Denver), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City) and Mychal Mulder (Golden State). NBA Rising Stars will not be played this year due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night. To recognize deserving players, the NBA kept the custom of having the league’s assistant coaches vote for Rising Stars rosters, which comprise 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States (U.S. Team) and 10 first- and second-year NBA players from outside the United States (World Team).