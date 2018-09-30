Grand re-opening of Capital One Arena Team Store in D.C.

On Monday Oct. 1, Monumental Sports & Entertainment will celebrate the grand re-opening of the Capital One Arena Team Store in Washington DC with an event featuring player appearances, a ceremonial door opening and special deals on Capitals and Wizards fan merchandise.

Peter Bondra (Washington Capitals alum) and Phil Chenier (Washington Bullets alum) are scheduled to be on hand to take photos and sign autographs to celebrate the the exciting start of hockey and basketball season. Fans attending the grand re-opening can find special deals on Capitals playoff pucks, Wizards headwear and a chance to win a pair of tickets to each team’s home opener.

Fanatics has partnered with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to operate in-venue retail as of last year. The completely renovated space features a centrally located new entrance on F Street and the widest selection of Capitals and Wizards fan gear including jerseys, t-shirts, hats and much more.