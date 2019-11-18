Go-Go Roundup: November 18

Through four games, the Go-Go sit at .500 with wins over the Grand Rapids Drive, 109-98 on opening night, and the Erie Bayhawks, 106-89 last Friday, while both losses have come at the hands of the Wisconsin Herd. Wizards assignee Justin Robinson leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game while two-way guard Chris Chiozza, who leads the team with 7.3 assists per game, recorded his first double-double of the season on Sunday. SEASON LEADERS As of November 18, by per game average PTS REB AST STL BLK Robinson Jones Chiozza Chiozza 3 players 18.5 7.5 7.3 3.0 0.5

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-Way

Chiozza, in addition to recording a team-leading 7.3 assist per game, has proven to be a more than capable rebounder, grabbing six or more in three of four games this season. Chiozza opened the season going for 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Grand Rapids and recorded his first double-double of the season – 11 points and 13 assists – against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Mathews has yet to play this season due to a right leg injury.

Justin Robinson // Guard // On Assignment

Robinson’s team-leading 18.5 points per game have come partly from his ability to generate points from a number of locations. Robinson is shooting 53.3% at the rim, 45.5% between 10-14 feet from the rim and 50.0% from 3-point range. Robinson scored a season-high 25 points against Wisconsin last Wednesday. On Sunday, Robinson notched his second 20-point performance of the season, shooting 7-13 (.538) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range to go along with four assists and five steals.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield opened the season with his best statistical performance of the season, a 20-point, 12-rebound showing in Capital City’s win over Grand Rapids – a performance that included season highs in assists (3) and blocks (2). Schofield, a rookie from the University of Tennessee, has scored in double figures in each of his four appearances, including a season-high 24 against Wisconsin on Sunday.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Grand Rapids Drive // November 9 // Entertainment & Sports Arena