Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Go-Go Roundup: November 18
Through four games, the Go-Go sit at .500 with wins over the Grand Rapids Drive, 109-98 on opening night, and the Erie Bayhawks, 106-89 last Friday, while both losses have come at the hands of the Wisconsin Herd. Wizards assignee Justin Robinson leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game while two-way guard Chris Chiozza, who leads the team with 7.3 assists per game, recorded his first double-double of the season on Sunday.
SEASON LEADERSAs of November 18, by per game average
|Robinson
|Jones
|Chiozza
|Chiozza
|3 players
|18.5
|7.5
|7.3
|3.0
|0.5
TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS
Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-WayLast week: 4 GP / 14.3 PPG / 5.8 RPG / 7.3 APG
Chiozza, in addition to recording a team-leading 7.3 assist per game, has proven to be a more than capable rebounder, grabbing six or more in three of four games this season. Chiozza opened the season going for 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Grand Rapids and recorded his first double-double of the season – 11 points and 13 assists – against Wisconsin on Sunday.
Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-WayLast week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG
Mathews has yet to play this season due to a right leg injury.
Justin Robinson // Guard // On AssignmentLast week: 4 GP / 18.5 PPG / 3.3 RPG / 3.8 APG
Robinson’s team-leading 18.5 points per game have come partly from his ability to generate points from a number of locations. Robinson is shooting 53.3% at the rim, 45.5% between 10-14 feet from the rim and 50.0% from 3-point range. Robinson scored a season-high 25 points against Wisconsin last Wednesday. On Sunday, Robinson notched his second 20-point performance of the season, shooting 7-13 (.538) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range to go along with four assists and five steals.
Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On AssignmentLast week: 4 GP / 17.8 PPG / 7.0 RPG / 1.3 APG
Schofield opened the season with his best statistical performance of the season, a 20-point, 12-rebound showing in Capital City’s win over Grand Rapids – a performance that included season highs in assists (3) and blocks (2). Schofield, a rookie from the University of Tennessee, has scored in double figures in each of his four appearances, including a season-high 24 against Wisconsin on Sunday.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Capital City Go-Go vs. Grand Rapids Drive // November 9 // Entertainment & Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|25
|25
|37
|22
|109
|Grand Rapids Drive
|16
|29
|26
|27
|98
The Go-Go held a comfortable lead throughout most of the contest, stretching their advantage to as much as 21 through the midway point of the third quarter. Jalen Jones led Capital City’s offense in his first game with the team, going 10-14 from the field for 30 points. Washington Wizards assignment and two-way players were key in the win, with Chris Chiozza scoring 20 points with seven rebounds and five assists, Justin Robinson chipping in 16 points and six assists, and Admiral Schofield tallying his first career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Go-Go shot 52.1 percent from the field as a team, knocking down 15 threes in the process.
“We have so many good players on this team,” Jones said postgame. “A lot of guys who were great in college, a lot of guys who have some NBA experience. When you have all that in the G League, it just explodes. There is a lot of talent on this team and we put it together tonight.”
Capital City Go-Go vs. Wisconsin Herd // November 13 // Menominee Nation Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|31
|32
|25
|25
|113
|Wisconsin Herd
|19
|30
|42
|32
|123
Wizards assignee Justin Robinson led the Go-Go with 25 points in Capital City’s first loss of the season. Seven Go-Go players scored in double figures, including forward Jalen Jones, notched his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Two-way guard Chris Chiozza scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Capital City Go-Go vs. Erie Bayhawks // November 15 // Entertainment & Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|18
|32
|25
|31
|106
|Erie Bayhawks
|22
|17
|28
|22
|89
The Go-Go rebounded nicely after the first quarter and outscored the BayHawks by 21 over the last three quarters. Erie was able to close the game within three with three minutes to go in the third – but a late 20-3 run in the fourth quarter by the Go-Go iced the contest. The Go-Go forced the BayHawks into 31 turnovers, the most in the NBA G League this season (only three teams last season had games with 30+ turnovers in a game), resulting in 35 Go-Go points.
Jalen Jones led the Go-Go in scoring for the second time this season with an 18-point, six-rebound effort. Jalen Hudson provided a spark of the bench with 14 points and five rebounds. Two-way player Chris Chiozza contributed on both ends of the court with 12 points and five steals, while Wizards’ assignees Justin Robinson (13) and Admiral Schofield (10) each scored in double-figures. In his first action of the season, center Anzejs Pasecniks tallied 10 points and five rebounds, tying for a game-high +18.
"We started slow,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said. “Obviously, we couldn't score offensively. We were getting good shots, but then defensively I thought we held them to a low amount where we could make it manageable. Sometimes, especially early in the year, [I] just like to let those guys figure it out. To me that's critical. If we let them figure it out, and they did…They figured it out and they kind of got through it. That was critical."
Capital City Go-Go vs. Wisconsin Herd // November 17 // Entertainment & Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|20
|25
|36
|25
|106
|Wisconsin Herd
|30
|36
|40
|26
|132
Wisconsin tied a franchise record with 20 made threes in the contest. The Herd shot 20-45 (.444) from deep in the game, and 48-83 (.578) from the field overall.
The Go-Go had three 20-point scorers with Wizards assignees Admiral Schofield (24) and Justin Robinson (20), as well as Jalen Hudson (21) leading Capital City’s offense. Two-way guard Chris Chiozza tallied his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 assists on the afternoon.
WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS
THE WEEK AHEAD
The Go-Go face a two-game road stretch this week with matchups against the Delaware Blue Coats (2-2) on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. and the Erie Bayhawks (1-3) on Friday at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday’s outing will be Capital City’s first against the Blue Coats this season.
NEXT UP: