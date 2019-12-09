Go-Go Roundup: December 9

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Jerian Grant #10 of the Capital City Go-Go drives against Joe Chealey #13 of the Greensboro Swarm during a NBA G-League game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on December 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Go-Go played three games last week, going 1-2 with a win over Canton on Saturday night. The rotation went through some changes as both Chris Chiozza and Admiral Schofield saw action in multiple games with the injury-riddled Wizards. Jalen Jones played in two of Capital City’s three games, leading the team with 21 points per game. Jerian Grant continued to make an impact for the team, playing in all three games and averaging 19.3 points per game, good for second on the team. SEASON LEADERS As of December 9, by per game average PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Chiozza Chiozza Pasecniks 20.1 8.2 7.1 2.9 1.1 TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 1 GP / 9.0 PPG / 2.0 RPG / 6.0 APG Chiozza has played an increased role for the Wizards in the last week as the team battles injuries to guard Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae, and thus played in just one game for the Go-Go this week. Chiozza scored nine points and dished out six assists in 26 minutes of action against Lakeland on December 3. Chiozza has appeared in each of the last three Wizards games, averaging five assists and less than a turnover per game. Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 1 GP / 6.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 1.0 APG After missing the first 10 games of the season due to a right leg injury, Mathews made his season debut Friday night against Delaware, scoring six points in 16 minutes of action. Mathews was 1-5 (.200) from the field, all from beyond the arc, and hit two of his three free throws. Justin Robinson // Guard // On Assignment Last week: 2 GP / 14.0 PPG / 6.0 RPG / 6.5 APG Robinson appeared in two games this week, doing a little bit of everything for Capital City. He scored in double figures in both games and averaged six-plus assists and rebounds. Saturday against Canton, Robinson played one of his most balanced games of the season, scoring 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. He had nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Go-Go to a five-point win. Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment Last week: 2 GP / 12.5 PPG / 3.0 RPG / 2.0 APG Like Chiozza, Schofield saw some action with the Wizards this week. Schofield appeared in three of the Wizards’ four games last week and two of the three Go-Go games. On Tuesday morning, Schofield totaled 12 points and five rebounds in 38 minutes of action against Lakeland before playing a handful of minutes for the Wizards that night against Orlando. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS Capital City Go-Go vs. Lakeland Magic // December 3 // Entertainment and Sports Arena Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 25 28 25 28 106 Lakeland Magic 24 30 29 24 107

The Go-Go (5-5 were sunk by a late Josh Magette three in a loss to the Lakeland Magic (6-4) on Tuesday afternoon in the Go-Go’s second-ever Education Day game.

The first half of the game featured a defensive battle, as the Go-Go reached a 45-33 lead midway through the second quarter, the team’s largest advantage of the game. Lakeland finished the quarter on a 21-8 run, with a flurry of 3-pointers as they finished 6-12 from deep in the second and took a 54-53 lead into the half.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle with neither team gaining more than a five-point lead. The Magic carried an 83-78 advantage into the fourth, and a quick five points from Lakeland gave them their largest lead of the game at 88-78. The Go-Go were able to hold the Magic scoreless for the next three-and-a-half minutes, as they cut the game to 88-85. The two teams traded baskets until Chris Chiozza started a Go-Go run with a three and a steal on the opposite end that led to a Jerian Grant three to give them a 103-101 lead with 2:21 remaining. Another Chiozza three pushed the Go-Go lead to five with 1:28 left to go, but Josh Magette spoiled the comeback bid with three free throws and a three-pointer from the top of the arc with five seconds remaining to give the Magic the win.

All five Go-Go starters scored in double-figures in the game, led by Jalen Jones and Jerian Grant, who each finished with 22 points. Wizards’ assignees Admiral Schofield (12 points, five rebounds) and Justin Robinson (10 points, seven assists) each performed well for the Go-Go. Mike Cobbins (12) and Jalen Hudson (11) rounded out the bulk of the scoring for Capital City, while Chris Chiozza added nine points and six assists in his first game back with the Go-Go after spending the past week with the Wizards on the West Coast.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats // December 6 // 76ers Fieldhouse