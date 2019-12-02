Go-Go Roundup: December 2

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: Justin Robinson #5 of the Capital City Go-Go shoots the ball against Mark Ogden #35 of the College Park Skyhawks during an NBA G-League game on November 27, 2019 at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

The Capital City Go-Go (5-4) won two of their three games last week, including their first-ever matchup with the College Park Skyhawks. After Wednesday’s win over College Park, Capital City hosted a pair of home games on Friday and Sunday against the Greensboro Swarm, splitting the two matchups. The Go-Go scored 115-plus points in each of their wins and were held under 100 points for the first time this season in their loss to the Swarm on Friday night. Go-Go forward Jalen Jones led the team with 21.7 points per game last week, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles against Greensboro. Jerian Grant also scored 20-plus points in two of his three appearances last week. SEASON LEADERS As of December 2, by per game average PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Chiozza Chiozza Pasecniks 19.9 8.3 7.2 3.0 1.0 TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG Chiozza made the West Coast road trip with the Wizards last week, playing in three of four games, and did not appear in a Go-Go game. Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG Mathews has yet to play this season due to a right leg injury. Justin Robinson // Guard // On Assignment Last week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 3.0 RPG / 3.0 APG Robinson scored in double figures in all three games last week, including 17 points in Friday’s outing against the Swarm. Robinson shot 3-5 (.600) from deep in the loss to Greensboro, his fifth game this season with multiple 3-pointers made. Robinson continues to one of Capital City’s most balanced stat-stuffers, recording multiple rebounds and assists and at least one steal in each game last week. Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment Last week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 6.7 RPG / 1.7 APG Schofield appeared in all three games for the Go-Go last week and notched his fourth 20-point game of the season against Greensboro on Sunday, shooting 8-15 (.533) from the floor and 2-5 (.400) from 3-point range. Wednesday against College Park, Schofield struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 2-13 (.154) from the field, but impacted the game in other ways, grabbing 11 rebounds and three steals and registering a +12 plus-minus. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS Capital City Go-Go vs. College Park Skyhawks // November 27 // Entertainment and Sports Arena Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go-Go 30 29 30 29 118 C.P. Skyhawks 33 27 20 30 110

The Go-Go defeated the College Park Skyhawks 118-110 in the first meeting between the two teams in series history.

"I thought our guys played hard, [we] kind of fought through some adversity,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “[We] couldn't make shots – we were 3-14 from three. That's going to happen some nights, you just have to win the game. I thought we turned them over, which is basically our identity.”

The Go-Go overcame a slow start in the first quarter, as the Skyhawks quickly stretched their lead out to 10 in the early going. The Go-Go were able to overcome that 10-point deficit, as well as another in the second quarter, with 10-0 and 12-0 runs of their own, respectively. College Park carried a one-point lead into halftime as both teams struggled to find offensive consistency.

Capital City outscored College Park by 10 in the third quarter, fueled by a balanced scoring effort which saw 10 different players score in the frame. The Go-Go stretched their lead out to 10 with 9:56 remaining in the game, but a 16-4 Skyhawks run gave College Park a two-point lead with 5:30 remaining. Three more lead changes over the next three minutes gave the Go-Go a one-point lead, and they were able to close out the Skyhawks with a 7-0 run in the final 1:50, going 6-7 from the free throw line to ice the game.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // November 29 // Entertainment and Sports Arena