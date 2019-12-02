College Park Skyhawks v Capital City Go-Go
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: Justin Robinson #5 of the Capital City Go-Go shoots the ball against Mark Ogden #35 of the College Park Skyhawks during an NBA G-League game on November 27, 2019 at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.
Go-Go Roundup: December 2

Posted: Dec 02, 2019

The Capital City Go-Go (5-4) won two of their three games last week, including their first-ever matchup with the College Park Skyhawks. After Wednesday’s win over College Park, Capital City hosted a pair of home games on Friday and Sunday against the Greensboro Swarm, splitting the two matchups. The Go-Go scored 115-plus points in each of their wins and were held under 100 points for the first time this season in their loss to the Swarm on Friday night.

Go-Go forward Jalen Jones led the team with 21.7 points per game last week, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles against Greensboro. Jerian Grant also scored 20-plus points in two of his three appearances last week.

SEASON LEADERS

As of December 2, by per game average

PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
Jones Jones Chiozza Chiozza Pasecniks
19.9 8.3 7.2 3.0 1.0

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-Way

Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG

Chiozza made the West Coast road trip with the Wizards last week, playing in three of four games, and did not appear in a Go-Go game.

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Last week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG

Mathews has yet to play this season due to a right leg injury.

Justin Robinson // Guard // On Assignment

Last week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 3.0 RPG / 3.0 APG

Robinson scored in double figures in all three games last week, including 17 points in Friday’s outing against the Swarm. Robinson shot 3-5 (.600) from deep in the loss to Greensboro, his fifth game this season with multiple 3-pointers made. Robinson continues to one of Capital City’s most balanced stat-stuffers, recording multiple rebounds and assists and at least one steal in each game last week.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Last week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 6.7 RPG / 1.7 APG

Schofield appeared in all three games for the Go-Go last week and notched his fourth 20-point game of the season against Greensboro on Sunday, shooting 8-15 (.533) from the floor and 2-5 (.400) from 3-point range. Wednesday against College Park, Schofield struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 2-13 (.154) from the field, but impacted the game in other ways, grabbing 11 rebounds and three steals and registering a +12 plus-minus.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. College Park Skyhawks // November 27 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F
Capital City Go-Go 30 29 30 29 118
C.P. Skyhawks 33 27 20 30 110




The Go-Go defeated the College Park Skyhawks 118-110 in the first meeting between the two teams in series history.

"I thought our guys played hard, [we] kind of fought through some adversity,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “[We] couldn't make shots – we were 3-14 from three. That's going to happen some nights, you just have to win the game. I thought we turned them over, which is basically our identity.”

The Go-Go overcame a slow start in the first quarter, as the Skyhawks quickly stretched their lead out to 10 in the early going. The Go-Go were able to overcome that 10-point deficit, as well as another in the second quarter, with 10-0 and 12-0 runs of their own, respectively. College Park carried a one-point lead into halftime as both teams struggled to find offensive consistency.

Capital City outscored College Park by 10 in the third quarter, fueled by a balanced scoring effort which saw 10 different players score in the frame. The Go-Go stretched their lead out to 10 with 9:56 remaining in the game, but a 16-4 Skyhawks run gave College Park a two-point lead with 5:30 remaining. Three more lead changes over the next three minutes gave the Go-Go a one-point lead, and they were able to close out the Skyhawks with a 7-0 run in the final 1:50, going 6-7 from the free throw line to ice the game.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // November 29 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F
Capital City Go-Go 26 26 24 18 94
Greensboro Swarm 29 35 27 17 108




The Go-Go were defeated by the Greensboro Swarm 108-94 in the first of two meetings in the Nation’s Capital this weekend.

The game began with back-and-forth scoring runs, with Greensboro clinging to a 15-14 lead despite a 14-0 Go-Go run. A close first quarter closed with a Tyler Nelson three at the buzzer to give the Swarm a 29-26 lead. Greensboro was able to create some separation in the game with a late 12-2 run in the second quarter to give the Swarm a 64-52 halftime lead. Capital City was unable to overcome the 12-point halftime deficit, as Greensboro cruised in the second half for the win.

The Go-Go were led by Jalen Jones, who finished with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth game with 20+ points this season and second double-double. Wizards’ assignee Justin Robinson added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and five rebounds for the Go-Go, who were held under 100 points for the first time this season.

"When he pushes the ball, he's really good,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said of Robinson postgame. “[When] he finds his seams and attacks the rim, he's really good. [He] gets paint touches and kick outs. I'm not worried about Justin. He's going to come to work tomorrow and be vocal and do what he does.”

Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // December 1 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F
Capital City Go-Go 30 37 26 30 123
Greensboro Swarm 26 26 34 31 117




The Go-Go defeated the Greensboro Swarm 123-117 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon.

In their second meeting of the weekend, the Go-Go and Swarm exchanged baskets through most of the first quarter. Capital City began an 11-0 run late in the first quarter, extending it to the 9:30 mark of the second quarter as they took a 10-point lead. The Go-Go were able to build off the advantage as they carried a 15-point lead into the break, while holding the Swarm to just 39 percent shooting from the field.

The second half began with a quick 17-6 Greensboro run as they cut the Capital City lead to just 73-69. The Go-Go answered back with a 9-0 run of their own, pushing their lead to 13. With Greensboro nipping at the advantage, Capital City was able to make a final 21-6 run into the midway-point of the fourth quarter, creating an insurmountable 18-point advantage.

The Go-Go reserves were the difference in the game, as they outscored the Swarm reserves 34-17 and had three different players finishing with +16-or-higher rating. Anzejs Pasecniks led the bench effort with 13 points, five rebounds and a +20 rating. Ike Iroegbu also finished with a +20 rating in just 11:43 of game time, while Noah Allen ended with a +16 rating, seven points and six rebounds in the game.

Capital City’s starters saw three different players score 20-or-more points, led by Jalen Jones’s game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds – his second-consecutive game with a double-double and third overall on the season. Jerian Grant added his second 20-point effort of the year with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Wizards’ assignee Admiral Schofield bounced back with a 21-point, six rebound effort. The Go-Go shot 52.9 percent from the field, out-rebounded the Swarm 47-38 and made 15 of their 21 free throws on the night.

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Go-Go begin a three-game week tomorrow, December 3, hosting Education Day against the Lakeland Magic at 11:30 A.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Capital City is then set to play a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, taking on the Delaware Blue Coats on the road on Friday night and hosting the Canton Charge on Saturday at 7:00 P.M at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

