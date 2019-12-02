Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Go-Go Roundup: December 2
The Capital City Go-Go (5-4) won two of their three games last week, including their first-ever matchup with the College Park Skyhawks. After Wednesday’s win over College Park, Capital City hosted a pair of home games on Friday and Sunday against the Greensboro Swarm, splitting the two matchups. The Go-Go scored 115-plus points in each of their wins and were held under 100 points for the first time this season in their loss to the Swarm on Friday night.
Go-Go forward Jalen Jones led the team with 21.7 points per game last week, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles against Greensboro. Jerian Grant also scored 20-plus points in two of his three appearances last week.
SEASON LEADERSAs of December 2, by per game average
|Jones
|Jones
|Chiozza
|Chiozza
|Pasecniks
|19.9
|8.3
|7.2
|3.0
|1.0
TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS
Chris Chiozza // Guard // Two-WayLast week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG
Chiozza made the West Coast road trip with the Wizards last week, playing in three of four games, and did not appear in a Go-Go game.
Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-WayLast week: 0 GP / 0.0 PPG / 0.0 RPG / 0.0 APG
Mathews has yet to play this season due to a right leg injury.
Justin Robinson // Guard // On AssignmentLast week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 3.0 RPG / 3.0 APG
Robinson scored in double figures in all three games last week, including 17 points in Friday’s outing against the Swarm. Robinson shot 3-5 (.600) from deep in the loss to Greensboro, his fifth game this season with multiple 3-pointers made. Robinson continues to one of Capital City’s most balanced stat-stuffers, recording multiple rebounds and assists and at least one steal in each game last week.
Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On AssignmentLast week: 3 GP / 12.7 PPG / 6.7 RPG / 1.7 APG
Schofield appeared in all three games for the Go-Go last week and notched his fourth 20-point game of the season against Greensboro on Sunday, shooting 8-15 (.533) from the floor and 2-5 (.400) from 3-point range. Wednesday against College Park, Schofield struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 2-13 (.154) from the field, but impacted the game in other ways, grabbing 11 rebounds and three steals and registering a +12 plus-minus.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Capital City Go-Go vs. College Park Skyhawks // November 27 // Entertainment and Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|30
|29
|30
|29
|118
|C.P. Skyhawks
|33
|27
|20
|30
|110
The Go-Go defeated the College Park Skyhawks 118-110 in the first meeting between the two teams in series history.
"I thought our guys played hard, [we] kind of fought through some adversity,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “[We] couldn't make shots – we were 3-14 from three. That's going to happen some nights, you just have to win the game. I thought we turned them over, which is basically our identity.”
The Go-Go overcame a slow start in the first quarter, as the Skyhawks quickly stretched their lead out to 10 in the early going. The Go-Go were able to overcome that 10-point deficit, as well as another in the second quarter, with 10-0 and 12-0 runs of their own, respectively. College Park carried a one-point lead into halftime as both teams struggled to find offensive consistency.
Capital City outscored College Park by 10 in the third quarter, fueled by a balanced scoring effort which saw 10 different players score in the frame. The Go-Go stretched their lead out to 10 with 9:56 remaining in the game, but a 16-4 Skyhawks run gave College Park a two-point lead with 5:30 remaining. Three more lead changes over the next three minutes gave the Go-Go a one-point lead, and they were able to close out the Skyhawks with a 7-0 run in the final 1:50, going 6-7 from the free throw line to ice the game.
Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // November 29 // Entertainment and Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|26
|26
|24
|18
|94
|Greensboro Swarm
|29
|35
|27
|17
|108
The Go-Go were defeated by the Greensboro Swarm 108-94 in the first of two meetings in the Nation’s Capital this weekend.
The game began with back-and-forth scoring runs, with Greensboro clinging to a 15-14 lead despite a 14-0 Go-Go run. A close first quarter closed with a Tyler Nelson three at the buzzer to give the Swarm a 29-26 lead. Greensboro was able to create some separation in the game with a late 12-2 run in the second quarter to give the Swarm a 64-52 halftime lead. Capital City was unable to overcome the 12-point halftime deficit, as Greensboro cruised in the second half for the win.
The Go-Go were led by Jalen Jones, who finished with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth game with 20+ points this season and second double-double. Wizards’ assignee Justin Robinson added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and five rebounds for the Go-Go, who were held under 100 points for the first time this season.
"When he pushes the ball, he's really good,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said of Robinson postgame. “[When] he finds his seams and attacks the rim, he's really good. [He] gets paint touches and kick outs. I'm not worried about Justin. He's going to come to work tomorrow and be vocal and do what he does.”
Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm // December 1 // Entertainment and Sports Arena
|Capital City Go-Go
|30
|37
|26
|30
|123
|Greensboro Swarm
|26
|26
|34
|31
|117
The Go-Go defeated the Greensboro Swarm 123-117 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon.
In their second meeting of the weekend, the Go-Go and Swarm exchanged baskets through most of the first quarter. Capital City began an 11-0 run late in the first quarter, extending it to the 9:30 mark of the second quarter as they took a 10-point lead. The Go-Go were able to build off the advantage as they carried a 15-point lead into the break, while holding the Swarm to just 39 percent shooting from the field.
The second half began with a quick 17-6 Greensboro run as they cut the Capital City lead to just 73-69. The Go-Go answered back with a 9-0 run of their own, pushing their lead to 13. With Greensboro nipping at the advantage, Capital City was able to make a final 21-6 run into the midway-point of the fourth quarter, creating an insurmountable 18-point advantage.
The Go-Go reserves were the difference in the game, as they outscored the Swarm reserves 34-17 and had three different players finishing with +16-or-higher rating. Anzejs Pasecniks led the bench effort with 13 points, five rebounds and a +20 rating. Ike Iroegbu also finished with a +20 rating in just 11:43 of game time, while Noah Allen ended with a +16 rating, seven points and six rebounds in the game.
Capital City’s starters saw three different players score 20-or-more points, led by Jalen Jones’s game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds – his second-consecutive game with a double-double and third overall on the season. Jerian Grant added his second 20-point effort of the year with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Wizards’ assignee Admiral Schofield bounced back with a 21-point, six rebound effort. The Go-Go shot 52.9 percent from the field, out-rebounded the Swarm 47-38 and made 15 of their 21 free throws on the night.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The Go-Go begin a three-game week tomorrow, December 3, hosting Education Day against the Lakeland Magic at 11:30 A.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Capital City is then set to play a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, taking on the Delaware Blue Coats on the road on Friday night and hosting the Canton Charge on Saturday at 7:00 P.M at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
