Go-Go Roundup: March 2

The Go-Go (21-19) went 1-2 last week, highlighted by a 29-point win over the College Park Skyhawks, but fell out of the top six in the league standings. With 10 games to go in the regular season, Capital City is right on the line of playoff eligibility – tied with the Delaware Blue Coats (20-18), their opponent Monday night at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Capital City was led last week by Phil Booth and Ike Iroegbu, each of whom averaged 18.0 points per game in the Go-Go’s three games. In the team’s win over College Park, Booth totaled 28 points, six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench.

SEASON LEADERS

PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Williams Grant Grant Pasecniks / Williams 19.2 8.9 5.9 1.4 1.1

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Mathews started each of Capital City’s three games last week, scoring 10 points against Maine, nine points against College Park and nine points against Canton on Saturday night.

Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way

Williams saw limited action against the Red Claws, playing just 13 minutes, but followed up Thursday night with a dominant rebounding performance against the Skyhawks. Williams totaled 16 boards – the most he has grabbed in a game this season. On Saturday night, Williams had his best offensive performance of the week, scoring 10 points on 4-8 (.500) shooting to go along with seven rebounds against the Charge.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield got the start in all three Go-Go games last week, highlighted by an 18-point game Saturday night against Canton. Two nights prior, in a win over College Park, Schofield scored 17 points on 7-11 (.636) shooting. Schofield has now scored 15-plus points in 18 of 30 games this season.

Gary Payton II // Guard // On Assignment

Payton II made one assignment appearance for the Go-Go last week, starting at point guard and playing 21 minutes in a loss to Maine, totaling four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Maine Red Claws // February 25 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 17 25 21 30 93 Maine Red Claws 23 44 29 29 125

The Go-Go (20-18) suffered a 125-93 defeat to the Maine Red Claws (27-10) on Tuesday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The 2,777 fans in attendance at the game set a franchise record at the team’s STEM Education Day game.

Capital City struggled to get any type of offense going on the day, shooting a season-low .361 from the field. Maine took control of the game in the second quarter and secured the wire-to-wire victory.

The Go-Go were led by Ike Iroegbu’s 20 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench. Jerian Grant contributed 17 points, while Phil Booth (12 points), Noah Allen (11 points) and Garrison Mathews (10 points) chipped in double-digit scoring efforts. The Go-Go lost for the first time since Feb. 1 at Lakeland.

Capital City Go-Go vs. College Park Skyhawks // February 27 // Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 29 35 34 35 133 College Park Skyhawks 18 36 25 25 104

The Go-Go (21-18), led by 28 points off the bench by Phil Booth, defeated the Skyhawks (19-20) 133-104 Thursday night at the Gateway Center at College Park. Capital City shot 50.5% from the field and held College Park to 36.6% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. Booth’s 28-point performance was one of three double-digit performances off the bench, including 17 points from Ike Iroegbu and 10 points from Mike Cobbins.

Capital City and College Park kept it close through most of the first quarter before the Go-Go went on an 11-0 run in the final four minutes of the opening frame. After a high-scoring, evenly matched second quarter, the Go-Go outscored the Charge by 19 points in the second half, led by 18 points from Booth, and ran away with the win.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Canton Charge // February 29 // Canton Memorial Civic Center

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 28 26 32 26 112 Canton Charge 37 31 38 30 136

The Go-Go (21-19) were defeated 136-122 by the Charge (26-13) Saturday night at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Admiral Schofield led the way for Capital City with 18 points on 6-12 (.500) from the field and 3-7 (.428) from three, one of five Go-Go players scoring in double figures. Matt Mooney scored 29 points for the Charge, leading a Canton offense that rolled from start to finish. The Charge scored at least 30 points in each quarter, including 37 in the first, on their way to the 24-point win.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

Capital City opens the week with a Monday night matchup against the Delaware (20-18) at 7:00 P.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena, then has three days off before a Friday-Saturday road back-to-back against Windy City (16-23) and Wisconsin (31-9).