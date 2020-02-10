Go-Go Roundup: February 10

The Capital City Go-Go went 2-0 last week, including a 27-point win over the Erie BayHawks on Saturday night, their largest margin of victory this season. The Go-Go are now 16-17 and on the season and 2.5 games back of the Lakeland Magic for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Jones led the team in scoring this week, averaging 22.5 points per game on 51.9% from the field.

This week featured appearances from multiple Wizards players either by way of two-way contracts or assignments. Garrison Mathews and Johnathan Williams, both on two-way contracts, played in both Go-Go games this week. Anzejs Pasecniks, Gary Payton II and Admiral Schofield also made appearances on assignment.

SEASON LEADERS

PTS REB AST STL BLK Jones Jones Grant Jones / Grant Pasecniks 19.6 8.0 5.6 1.4 1.2

TWO-WAY WIZARDS // ASSIGNMENT PLAYERS

Garrison Mathews // Guard // Two-Way

Mathews played in both of Capital City’s two games last week, scoring 15 points in each. Seven of his 15 points on Saturday night against Erie came in the Go-Go’s dominant 43-17 third quarter.

Johnathan Williams // Center // Two-Way

Williams started at center in both games last week and recorded his second double-double of the season Saturday against Erie. His 13-point, 11-rebound showing came on an efficient 6-8 (.750) from the field in just 19:49 of action. Against Grand Rapids, Williams scored 18 points on 9-11 (.818) shooting to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Anzejs Pasecniks // Center // On Assignment

Pasecniks, on assignment from the Wizards, came off the bench in both Go-Go games last week. Pasecniks struggled Thursday night against the Grand Rapids, but scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the BayHawks on Saturday night.

Gary Payton II // Guard // On Assignment

Payton II made his first Go-Go appearance of the season, totaling 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on Saturday night against Erie. Payton II joined Jerian Grant as the only Go-Go players this season to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game.

Admiral Schofield // Guard-Forward // On Assignment

Schofield, on assignment from the Wizards, made his first appearance for Capital City in two weeks, scoring 11 points on 5-11 (.454) shooting in the team’s win over Erie Saturday night.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Capital City Go-Go vs. Grand Rapids Drive // February 5 // DeltaPlex Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 33 26 31 29 119 Grand Rapids Drive 31 31 23 29 114

The Go-Go (15-17) defeated the Grand Rapids Drive (17-14) 119-114 Wednesday night at DeltaPlex Arena. Jalen Jones led the way for capital City, scoring 28 points on 8-13 (.615) from the field and grabbing eight rebounds in 30 minutes. Jones scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. Both teams shot nearly the same percentage and while Grand Rapids dominated the boards, 57-36, but Capital City made up for it by totaling 17 steals.

Jerian Grant registered his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 assists – and was 3-3 from the field and 2-2 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Erie Bayhawks // February 8 // Entertainment and Sports Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Capital City Go‑Go 32 29 43 29 133 Erie Bayhawks 28 27 17 34 106

The Go-Go (16-17) cruised by the Erie BayHawks (9-23), 133-106 on Saturday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Capital City led 59-55 late in the second quarter before embarking on a 24-0 run through the midway point of the third quarter to take an 83-55 lead. During the run, the Go-Go forced the BayHawks into seven turnovers and six-straight missed shots to stifle the Erie offense. The run was punctuated by Garrison Mathews’ four-point play with 6:15 remaining in the quarter. Capital City outscored Erie 43-17 in the third, shooting .583 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line, while forcing 10 turnovers for 24 points. The 27-point victory was the largest margin for the Go-Go this season.

"We were really locked into that third quarter and made a run,” Go-Go head coach Ryan Richman said postgame. “[The] defense got us going. We had 12 stops in a row. It's great to see the guys play hard for that stretch of time. It was fun."

Capital City finished with eight players in double-figures, including six players with 15-plus, a new franchise record. The balanced scoring effort led to a season-high 133 points for the Go-Go, who shot .495 from the field and out-rebounded the BayHawks 55 to 40. Capital City also tallied season highs in points in the paint with 80, second chance points with 26 and points off turnovers with 44.

Wizards assignees led the way for Capital City, with Gary Payton II finishing with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Anzejs Pasecniks finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Admiral Schofield had 11 points. Wizards’ two-way players contributed to the effort, as Garrison Mathews had 15 points and Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds. All five starters in Capital City’s lineup finished with a plus-18 rating or higher, and three members of the bench finished higher than plus-11. Jalen Jones (17 points) and Jalen Hudson (15 points) helped off the bench as well.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

THE WEEK AHEAD

This week, the Go-Go face the BayHawks (9-23) for the second game in a row on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. in Erie before returning home to take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (17-16) on Thursday night at 7:00 P.M. at Entertainment and Sports Arena.