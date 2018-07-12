Devin Robinson showcasing growth at Summer League

Wizards two-way forward Devin Robinson spent the majority of the 2017-18 season in the G League. Undrafted out of Florida, Robinson already had motivation to improve his game and prove he belonged in the NBA. Unseen hours in the gym and the weight room are now revealing results in Las Vegas at Summer League.

Robinson is 6’8” with a 7’0” wingspan, an ideal size for today’s NBA. His athleticism and energy were already there; he can jump out of the gym, provide a spark, and protect the rim. He’s worked on his jump shot, playmaking, and other offensive skills over the past year, aiming to become a more complete player.

In 30.5 minutes per game in Summer League, Robinson is averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 30-of-52 (58.0%) from the floor. Four games is a small sample size, but Robinson has been one of the most impressive players in Vegas this summer.

On Wednesday, Robinson had 26 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) field goals, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 11 rebounds in the team’s loss to the Clippers. In what was otherwise a sloppy game by the Wizards, Robinson stood out as the best player on the court.

His jumper is still improving, and he’s been focusing on releasing his shot from a higher point and jumping higher. He’s even gotten tips from Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver, one of the most lethal shooters in the WNBA and a member of the team’s Summer League coaching staff.

Robinson has also taken on a leadership role as a second-year player, anchoring the team in practice and being vocal on the court. Last season was a learning experience for him as a rookie, but now it’s time to apply what he’s learned and become one of the go-to young players in the organization.

The 23-year old still has plenty of room to grow, but his time in the G League and impressive showcase at Summer League this summer are positive signs for his development.