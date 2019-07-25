C.J. Miles Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo percutaneous surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. The procedure will be performed this afternoon by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

“Our medical team has done a fantastic job of proactively diagnosing C.J.’s condition and establishing a treatment protocol,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He will continue to be a positive influence on our team as he works through his rehab and we’re looking forward to getting him back on the court when he is healthy.”

The procedure was recommended after consultation between Dr. O’Malley, Monumental Basketball Chief of Athlete Care & Performance Dr. Daniel Medina and Wizards Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih. An update on Miles’ return to action will be provided in approximately six weeks.

Miles was acquired by the Wizards from Memphis on July 6 in exchange for center Dwight Howard.