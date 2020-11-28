Wizards sign Winston to two-way contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Cassius Winston to a Two-Way Contract. The team also signed Yoeli Childs, Caleb Homesley, and Marlon Taylor to Exhibit 10 contracts.

The Wizards acquired the rights to Cassius Winston from Michigan State (53rd overall pick) after trading the rights to Vit Krejci (37th overall pick) and Admiral Schofield to Oklahoma City in exchange for the 53rd pick and Memphis’ 2024 second round pick (which was owned by Oklahoma City) on November 19th.

Winston averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game as a senior and 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game as a junior at Michigan State to earn All-America Second Team honors in both seasons, All-Big Ten honors as a senior and Big Ten Player of the Year honors as a junior while leading the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four. He is one of four players in NCAA D-I history to record at least 1,900 points and 850 assists and finished his career with 894 assists, the most in Big Ten and Michigan State history.

Childs, (6-8, 225) went undrafted out of BYU, where he averaged 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting .574 from the field in 19 games during his senior season (2019-20). A native of South Jordan, Utah, Childs became the first player in school history to score at least 2,000 points and grab at least 1,000 rebounds in their career.

Homesley, (6-6, 205) averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting .474 from the field during his senior season (2019-20) at Liberty University. Originally from Indian Trail, North Carolina, Homesley was named the 2020 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year.

Taylor, (6-5, 209) went undrafted out of LSU during his senior season (2019-20), where he averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 30 points versus Georgia (3/7) in his final collegiate game at LSU.