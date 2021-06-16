Bradley Beal named Third Team All-NBA

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named to the All-NBA Third Team. Beal is the fifth player to earn All-NBA Third Team honors and the 14th player overall to earn All-NBA accolades in franchise history.

“I am humbled and honored to be named to the All-NBA Third Team,” said Beal. “I would not be able to achieve this honor without my coaching staff, teammates, and our great fans who gave me unbelievable support during an unprecedented season. I am excited to get back to work this summer and building on what we were able to accomplish.”

Beal finished second in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.3 points per game, which is the sixth-highest scoring average in the last 10 years and the second highest in franchise history. He also posted career highs in field goal percentage (.485) and free-throw percentage (.889) during the season. Beal finished the season with a career-high 34 games of 30+ points (which ranked third in the league) and eight games with at least 40+ points (which ranked second). He started the season scoring 25+ points in 17 consecutive games, which marked the longest streak in the NBA in the last 50 years. Beal scored a career and franchise-high tying 60 points at Philadelphia (1/6) and notched his fifth career game of 50+ points with 50 points in Indiana (5/8). The nine-year pro was selected to start in the NBA All-Star game for the first time in his career and marked his third overall All-Star selection.

Beal was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of April 19-26. During the week, he averaged 31.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, helping lead the Wizards to a 4-0 record.