Beal named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 11, through Sunday, March 17. Beal averaged 32.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting .523 from the field and .525 from three-point range to lead Washington to a 3-1 record.

Beal led the Wizards with 27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals in a 121-105 home win over the Sacramento Kings on March 11. The two-time All-Star followed that outing with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the Wizards’ 100-90 win over the Magic at Capital One Arena on March 13. Beal tallied 40 points on 15-of-29 from the field (7-of-12 from three-point range) in Washington’s 116-110 loss to the Hornets on March 15. On the next night against Memphis, Beal had his second consecutive 40-point outing to go along with seven assists and five rebounds in the Wizards’ 135-128 victory over the Grizzlies. Beal connected on a career-high nine three-pointers and became the first player in franchise history to record at least 40 points, five rebounds and five assists on consecutive nights.

This marks Beal’s third career Player of the Week honor and second this season (he last won for the period from December 3-9, 2018). On the season, Beal is averaging career-highs in points (26.2), assists (5.6), rebounds (5.3), and steals (1.5), while shooting .478 from the field.