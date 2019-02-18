Beal helps anchor Team LeBron comeback win in Charlotte

In his second NBA All-Star appearance, Bradley Beal finished with 11 points and three assists in 17-plus minutes of action. As a member of Team LeBron, Beal and his team of All-Stars rallied back to defeat Team Giannis, 178-164.

"I was more comfortable, I wasn’t as nervous,” Beal said postgame. “Even intros; everything felt just like I belonged – I was used to being here. It was a great feeling.”

Beal scored nine of his 11 in the third quarter, helping to anchor a 20-point comeback for Team LeBron. Along with Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson, Beal was a part of a 21-8 run to get Team LeBron back in the game. Beal made 3-of-5 triples in the third, and finished off his scoring with an emphatic slam in the fourth quarter.

"Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson, that second group got us going," 2019 All-Star Game MVP Kevin Durant said after the game to Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson.

After an extremely busy first All-Star experience last season, Beal had a lighter schedule this time around. Outside of several sponsorship appearances on Friday, Beal got some rest and spent a lot of time with family throughout the weekend.

With 24 games to go, Beal hopes to lead Washington to a playoff berth. The Wizards will practice on Wednesday night and prepare for their postseason push.

“I’m locked in; I’m beyond locked in,” Beal said. “Hopefully my teammates will be the same way because we got a lot of games that we need.”

“These are games are imperative and important that we get them. I’m going to make sure that everybody’s locked in. I feel good. My body feels good. We’re going to hit the ground running.”