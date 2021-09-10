Bob Dandridge's best moments with the Bullets

On Saturday night, Bob Dandridge, one of the most decorated players in franchise history will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In four seasons with the Bullets, Dandridge played 221 games, averaging 18.3 points per game, was named to the All-NBA, All-Defense and All-Star teams and played a key role in the team’s 1978 championship run. Here, we take a look back at the most important moments that defined the D.C. years of Dandridge’s Hall-of-Fame career.

August 16, 1977: After eight seasons with the Bucks, Dandridge signed as a free agent with the Bullets.

October 21, 1977: In his first game as a member of the Bullets, Dandridge totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Pistons.

January 26, 1978: Dandridge scored a season-high 37 points, one shy of the most he ever scored in a Bullets uniform, shooting 14-22 (.636) from the field and 9-9 (1.000) from the free throw line in a 28-point win over the Bulls.

May 12, 1978: Dandridge scored a team-high 28 points on 12-24 (.500) from the field, leading the Bullets to a 101-99 win over the 76ers to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

May 25, 1978: Dandridge set what was then a career playoff high with 34 points in Game 2 of NBA Finals against the SuperSonics, guiding the Bullets to an eight-point win to even the series at one game apiece.

June 7, 1978: In Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the SuperSonics, Dandridge secured the Bullets’ first-ever championship with a game-sealing dunk. He finished the game with 19 points in 42 minutes and averaged 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists across the entire seven-game series.

December 12, 1978: With 36 points against the Suns, Dandridge tallied his first of nine 30-point games during the 1978-79 season, the best statistical season of his Bullets career.

February 4, 1979: After averaging 19.4 points per game in his first 50 games of the season, Dandridge scored eight points in the 1979 NBA All-Star Game, the fourth All-Star Game of his career and first with the Bullets.

March 9, 1979: Dandridge scored a Bullets-career-high 38 points against the Kansas City Kings, shooting 15-25 (.600) from the field to go along with 12 rebounds.

May 18, 1979: Dandridge scored a career-playoff-high 37 points to lead the Bullets to a Game 7 win over the Spurs in the Eastern Conference Finals, advancing to a second-consecutive NBA Finals. Dandridge shot 16-31 (.516) from the field, scoring 13 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

2021 @Hoophall inductee Bob Dandridge scores 13 of his 37 PTS in the 4th and hits the game-winner with 8 seconds left in the 1979 ECF.



The #21HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony is Saturday at 7pm/et on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/oOnN4EYmZv — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 8, 2021

Offseason 1979: Dandridge was named Second Team All-NBA and First Team All-Defense for his performance during the 1978-79 season.

November 11, 1979: With 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Dandridge recorded the first triple-double of his NBA career in a win over the New York Knicks.

March 29, 1981: Dandridge totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in his final game with the Bullets, a 35-point win over the Cavaliers.