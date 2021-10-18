Off The Bench with Chris Miller: Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma

In the first episode of the new-look Off The Bench Podcast, Wizards insider Chris Miller sits down with Bradley Beal to discuss the Wizards' offseason, the perspective he's gained as he enters year 10 of his career, family, mental health and much more. Then, Miller chats with Spencer Dinwiddie about his gameday nap routine, cryptocurrency, basketball and music. Finally, Miller and Kyle Kuzma discuss Kuzma's career progression, the opportunity in Washington, who he is off the court and more.