2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrese Haliburton

Age: 20

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 185

Wingspan: 6’8”

Position: Point Guard

Stats: 15.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 36.7 MPG, 50.4% FG, 2.5 SPG, 41.9% 3PT, 82.2% FT

Hometown: Oshkosh, WI

Strengths: Haliburton was a standout playmaker in college basketball this past season, with a combination of size and creativity at his position. He was extremely efficient in his sophomore season, flashing really strong shooting numbers this past season. He has the intangibles to make it at the next level and contribute right away. Haliburton uses his 6’5” height and 6’8” wingspan to disrupt smaller point guards and get in passing lanes (2.5 steals per game).

Weaknesses: At less than 200 pounds, Haliburton will need to add strength. Until then, he may struggle to guard bigger wings in the NBA. He’s not the fastest or most athletic player on the floor, but makes up for it with his decision-making. Haliburton’s shot mechanics could use some work. Not necessarily a weakness but an important note: he’s coming off a fractured left wrist that ended his sophomore campaign early before the pandemic, but says he started working out in full in May and June.

Quotes (from his NBA Draft combine media interview)

On his position in the NBA: “Whatever’s going to get me on the floor. I’m prepared for whatever role I’m thrown into…I just want to play. I think I’m a basketball player before I’m a point guard or a shooting guard.”

On his relationship with fellow Wisconsin native Tyler Herro: “We’re a lot closer now than we were in high school; we talk all the time…This is what we’ve dreamt of since we were kids.”

On his intangibles: “I think I’m very personable. I create relationships with all of my teammates…I think transparency’s a big deal for me, not only having a relationship with my teammates but the coaching staff.

Notes: Haliburton is cousins with former basketball player Eddie Jones.

Highlights courtesy of Iowa State.