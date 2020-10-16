2020 NBA Draft Profile: Precious Achiuwa

Age: 21

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 7’2.5”

Position: Power Forward/Center

Stats: 15.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 30.5 MPG, 1.9 BPG, 49.3% FG, 32.5% 3PT (40 attempts), 59.9% FT

Hometown: Queens, NY (born in Nigeria)

Strengths: A high-energy, athletic big, Achiuwa believes his defense will translate to the NBA right away. His rebounding and rim-protecting should project well in the NBA, especially as a small-ball ‘5.’ His over 7’2” wingspan gives him high defensive potential and his ability to run the floor is impressive. Achiuwa averaged a double-double on Memphis last season, the youngest team in the country.

Weaknesses: Achiuwa has room to grow shooting the ball, and his freshman shooting numbers (49.3% FG/32.5% 3PT/59.9% FT) were not very efficient. Like many young bigs, his passing, dribbling, and decision-making will need time to develop. His main offensive threat will be in pick-n-roll, and he’ll need to find ways to create offense over time.

Quotes (from his NBA Draft combine media interview)

On what he can bring to a team right away: “Defense is something I can bring to an NBA team right away…Rebounding, bring a lot of energy, and do whatever is asked of me by the coaches.”

On what he needs to work on: “My shooting, my passing, my dribbling…Just being able to make those decisions a lot faster…Working on my jump shot every day.”

On his position in the NBA: “Right now, I’m very comfortable playing the ‘4’ or the small-ball ‘5.’ That’s the way the NBA is going.”

Notes: Achiuwa was born in Nigeria. His brother, God’sgift, played at St. John’s.

