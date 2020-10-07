2020 NBA Draft Profile: Obi Toppin

Age: 22

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 220

Wingspan: 7’2”

Position: Forward

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 31.7 MPG, 63.3% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 70.2% FT

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Strengths: One of the top players in college basketball this past season, Toppin is very athletic, long, and quick for his size. He’s a strong finisher at the rim; he led the NCAA in dunks this past season. Toppin can also shoot the ball from 3-point, where he made 39.0% of his triples this past year. He’s a dominant pick-and-roll player on offense and will be one of the most NBA ready players in the draft.

Weaknesses: Toppin will need to improve his rebounding and defense to play the ‘5’ in small-ball lineups. As he mentioned below, he still needs to work on putting the ball on the floor and continue to increase his 3-point volume.

Quotes (from interview with ESPN)

On his position in the NBA: “Right now, I feel like I’m position-less. I don’t feel like I’m set at one position…I can spread the floor a little bit, I can be a stretch-four, I can play the three a little bit.”

On what he needs to improve: “Putting the ball on the floor a lot more. I feel like I was very isolated to having my back to the basket in college basketball…I was getting a lot more comfortable shooting the three this year, and I feel like that helped me improve my game.”

Notes: His father played basketball and was a well-known streetball player in Brooklyn. Toppin’s brother, Jacob, plays college basketball at Kentucky.

Highlights courtesy of Dayton.