2020 NBA Draft Profile: Isaac Okoro

Age: 19

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 220

Wingspan: 6’9”

Position: Wing

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 31.5 MPG, 51.4% FG, 28.6% 3PT, 67.2% FT

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Strengths: A top defender in this draft, Okoro can guard ‘1’ through ‘4’ and will be playable right away because of his defense. Okoro’s a smart player who makes the right play and is unselfish on the court. He plays to his strengths and doesn’t second guess his decision-making on the floor.

Weaknesses: His offensive game has the most room to grow. He only shot 28.6% from 3-point and 67.2% from the free throw line in his freshman season, but his mechanics and inconsistencies are fixable. Okoro is not the quickest, but he makes up for it with his physicality.

Quotes (from interview with Forbes)

On improving his shooting: “I’ve been working on that, I’ve also just been working on all aspects of my game. Just trying to polish everything up. In the NBA, you have to polish all aspects of your game, so I’ve been working on shooting, ball-handling, just every aspect of my game.”

Isaac is the most ready to contribute on Day One prospect in the draft! Mentally, physically, character and culture he checks every box. Defense and Rebounding win championships! @NBAonTNT https://t.co/cDJDy4DgFy — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) October 4, 2020

Notes: Okoro’s parents are both from Nigeria.

Highlights courtesy of Auburn.