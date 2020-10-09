2020 NBA Draft Profile: Devin Vassell

Age: 20

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 194

Wingspan: 6’10”

Position: Wing

Stats: 12.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 27.8 MPG, 49.0% FG, 41.5% 3PT, 73.9% FT

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Strengths: Vassell is arguably one of the best and most athletic wing defenders in this year’s draft. He can guard on-ball and off-ball, with a 6’10” wingspan that projects him to guard ‘1’ through ‘4’ at the next level. He shot 41.5% from deep his sophomore season, sporting a 56.5% effective field goal percentage. Vassell is an explosive athlete who also runs the floor well and never stops hustling. As his college head coach Leonard Hamilton details below, Vassell has all of the intangibles to play in the NBA.

Weaknesses: He will need to improve his ability to create offense. Like many rookies, Vassell will need to build more muscle and get stronger. His offensive game will be the concern, but he should be ready to play on the defensive end right away.

Quotes from FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton (from interview with The Athletic)

On Vassell’s ‘it’ factor: “He has such high character, high morals, is such a hard worker. He understands teamwork and unity. He is coachable. And those are the intangibles sometimes that are hard to find: the total package.”

On Vassell’s transition to the NBA: “In the ACC, we’re one step below the NBA. So that’s a good indication that he is going to be a prolific shooter. And he grew into being more of a scorer and a shooter. And he’s always been a competitive defender. I think he’s the whole package.”

Notes: His father, Andrew, played college basketball at Stony Brook.

Highlights courtesy of Florida State.