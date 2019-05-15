2019 NBA Draft: Notable No. 9 Picks

Following the results of Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, the Wizards are slated to pick ninth in the 2019 NBA Draft. It will be the first time the Wizards pick inside the top 10 since 2013.

Over the past 20-plus years, the No. 9 spot has produced a slew of talented players.

2018: Kevin Knox - New York Knicks

Career stats: 12.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 37.0 FG %

Kevin Knox is the most recent No. 9 pick, as the Knicks selected him in last year's NBA Draft. As a 19-year old pro, Knox grabbed Rookie of the Month honors for the month of December. Knox also participated in the Rising Stars Challenge as a member of Team USA.

2012: Andre Drummond - Detroit Pistons

Career stats: 14.1 PPG, 13.7 RPG, 54.3 FG %

The Pistons made Drummond the ninth-overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft, and the move has paid dividends throughout Drummond's seven-year career thus far.

The big man out of UConn has developed into one of the league's premiere rebounding centers. Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star, and also earned All-NBA Third-Team honors in 2015-16.

2011: Kemba Walker - Charlotte Bobcats

Career stats: 19.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, 41.8 FG %

Walker enjoyed an incredibly prolific year at UConn, which culminated in winning the 2011 National Championship. His collegiate success helped propel him into the top 10, where the then-Charlotte Bobcats secured his talents with the ninth pick.

Walker is currently among the best point guards in the league. His ability to play with high levels of quickness and explosiveness helps make him one of the NBA's most exciting players to watch. Walker is a three-time NBA All-Star.

2010: Gordon Hayward - Utah Jazz

Career stats: 15.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 46.6 FG %

After only starting 17 games during his rookie year, Gordon Hayward make a sizable leap in year two. He continued to improve every year, exponentially increasing his points per game during his time in Utah.

Although a serious injury cost him essentially all of the 2017-18 season, Hayward returned to action this previous year and contributed on the Celtics.

2009: DeMar Derozan - Toronto Raptors

Career stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 45.1 FG %

Derozan earned significant playing time as a rookie, appearing in 77 games for the Raptors. In his second season, he started every single game and doubled his points per game.

A four-time NBA All-Star, Derozan currently holds a myriad of Raptors franchise records, including games and minutes played, field goals, free throws, and total points.

2007: Joakim Noah - Chicago Bulls

Career stats: 8.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 1.3 BPG

From 2009-2014, Joakim Noah was one of the league's most formidable defensive centers. Noah's accolades during his time in Chicago include two NBA All-Star nods, two NBA All-Defensive First-Team selections, and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

2004: Andre Iguodala - Philadelphia 76ers

Career stats: 12.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG

Iguodala was a focal point on the 76ers during his stint in Philadelphia. He spent eight years with the Sixers and was an All-Star in the 2011-12 season. In the second half of his career, Iguodala has established himself as one of the NBA's best bench players, and adds another element to the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala was named 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

2002: Amar'e Stoudemire - Phoenix Suns

Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 53.7 FG %

Stoudermire made an immediate impact for the Suns, winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2002-2003.

Although Stoudermire's career was hampered by injuries, he was one of the NBA's most dynamic players during the late 2000s. From the 2006-2007 season through the 2010-11 season, Stoudermire averaged 23.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was also an All-Star and either first or second-team All-NBA every year during that span.

1998: Dirk Nowitzki - Milwaukee Bucks

Career stats: 20.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 47.1 FG %

Dirk Nowitzki wrapped up his historic career following this past season, and his list of accomplishments is incredibly impressive. During his illustrious career, Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time selection to an All-NBA team, League MVP, and Finals MVP. He also currently sits at sixth on the NBA's all-time points list.

1997: Tracy McGrady - Toronto Raptors

Career stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 43.5 FG %

Like the aforementioned Nowitzki, McGrady is one of the best No. 9 picks of all time. McGrady was one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive players during the early-to-mid 2000s, averaging 26.9 PPG from 2001-2007. Injuries ultimately derailed his career, but not before he earned seven All-Star nods and All-NBA selections.