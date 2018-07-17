2018 Wizards Summer League in Review

The Wizards finished this season’s Las Vegas Summer League with a 1-4 record. Of course, the team would have wanted to win more and play longer in the annual summer tournament, but this year’s trip was far more productive than the record suggests. Washington’s rookie, Troy Brown Jr., stood out from the beginning in his hometown. Most importantly, he improved as the week went on and finished averaging just over 18 points and nearly seven rebounds per game.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Wizards’ staff got to learn more about a pair of players who have been in the professional ranks for a season already. Devin Robinson, a two-way contract player for Washington, was perhaps the star of the summer. He averaged just under 20 points per game on 52 percent shooting to go with six rebounds and a block per game. Robinson’s athleticism has always been a known quantity, but his confidence in and use of it this summer was very encouraging for his prospects as an NBA-level talent.

Rounding out Washington’s double-digit scorers in Vegas was Thomas Bryant, a new addition this offseason via waivers from the Lakers. Bryant is a raw talent, but possesses the athleticism and shooting ability to succeed in the NBA. He tallied 15.3 points per game at a 59-percent shooting clip in three games, adding two blocks and nearly nine rebounds per contest. Bryant found success using his big frame to get downhill to attack the basket and was a good cornerstone for the Wizards down low and on the boards. His future looks bright. A full breakdown of who we were watching for in Vegas and how they fared…

Wizards to Watch in Vegas

Troy Brown Jr. – Brown now turns his attention to how he can contribute to the team once training camp opens in the Fall. His ability to consistently do the little things that both keep an offense fluid and the defense disruptive are keys to him cracking the rotation early. What will help him grow into the NBA is an improved 3-point jumper and well-rounded offensive game that the Wizards believe will come in time.

Game 1 Recap: Brown showcased all of the reasons the Wizards drafted him in his first outing, using his smooth feel for the game to attack the basket and his long frame to rebound en route to 13 points. Turnovers were an issue, and he’ll look to hit from 3-point range in Game 2.

Game 2 Recap: The rookie contributed from all over the floor Sunday, scoring 21 points to go with 12 rebounds. He also lowered his turnovers considerably in Game 2, and said following the game that he’s continuing to get more comfortable with his teammates and as a leader despite being a rookie.

Game 3 Recap: Brown is settling in with both his teammates and the Wizards’ style in Vegas. He scored 23 points to go with eight rebounds in Game 3, posting a +14 in the process. He also only committed two turnovers, his best game of the summer in that respect.

Game 4 Recap: Rookies are bound to have off games, and this was one for Brown. He scored 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Game 5 Recap: If how you finish leaves the biggest impression, Brown did well in his rookie Summer League finale. He scored 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including a pair of triples, six rebounds and three steals.

Devin Robinson – A year after signing with the Wizards as an undrafted raw talent, Robinson cited increased confidence as one of the biggest factors in his production in Vegas. The coaching staff wanted to see just that with a year of pro ball under his belt, and he delivered with some eye-popping highlights and confident leadership on this season’s summer squad. Robinson will be one to watch as training camp gets closer in September.

Game 1 Recap: The Wizards’ leading scorer against the Cavs with 14 points and five rebounds, Robinson’s athleticism was on display. Improving on his 4-11 performance from the field is the next step.

Game 2 Recap: Robinson showcased exactly what the Wizards love about him in Game 2, using his explosiveness to throw down five big-time dunks in the contest en route to a team-high 24 points on 50 percent shooting. The 3-pointer wasn’t there for Robinson on the day, but he contributed in a big way.

Game 3 Recap: Another efficient outing for Robinson, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and shot 80 percent from the field to tally 22 points. Robinson has talked about how much his confidence in the pro game has increased, and it’s showing.

Game 4 Recap: This was a tough one for the Wizards, but Robinson was still a bright spot with 26 points on 9-of-13 scoring to go with 11 rebounds. He also only turned the ball over twice in 30 minutes.

Game 5 Recap: Robinson’s lowest-scoring game with just 13 points, but he still added 12 rebounds. He had uncharacteristic struggles from the field in the finale, shooting just 4-of-14.

Thomas Bryant – Bryant brings a very intriguing skill set to Washington in today’s NBA. With a big 6-11 frame, excellent bounce and an advanced outside shot for his size and age (he’ll be 21 when the 2018-19 season opens) the Wizards like his potential to be a productive modern big. Bryant did a little bit of everything this summer, and while he may need more seasoning as a pro, his consistency in Vegas is a sign that things are going well for the young big man.

Game 1 Recap: Bryant tallied seven points and four rebounds against Cleveland, attempting just six shots from the field. He also missed a pair of 3-pointers, something that should improve with his shooting touch.

Game 2 Recap: Sunday marked a huge improvement for Bryant, who scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds. He also added four assists. We know Bryant is a great athlete for his size, and that was on display in Game 2 as he ran the floor well and got downhill towards the basket at will.

Game 3 Recap: In his best performance of the summer, Bryant scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also blocked a pair of shots and posted a team-best +18.

Game 4 Recap: In a 74-89 loss to the Clippers, Bryant scored just eight points to go with seven rebounds.

Game 5 Recap: Bryant bounced back from a tough Game 4 to close the trip to Vegas strong with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks. A good last impression for his first look in a Wizards uniform.

Issuf Sanon – Sanon will play next season in Europe, but the Wizards learned this summer that he plays with a ton of intensity. While he’s certainly a raw talent that needs more in-game reps as a professional to refine his game, the team liked the energy he showed in Vegas. He’ll always be able to play defense well with his size, though foul trouble was an issue this week, but he has the potential to be a good NBA option for Washington in the coming years when his offense and on-court discipline come along.

Game 1 Recap: DNP

Game 2 Recap: Sanon made his summer league debut, logging 13 minutes.

Game 3 Recap: He’s still looking for his first bucket, but continued to show fire defensively and recorded three steals.

Game 4 Recap: In 16 minutes, Sanon still didn’t score but added two assists.

Game 5 Recap: Sanon saved the best for last, scoring nine points with three 3-pointers in 17 minutes.

Chris Chiozza – After four years of running the point at Florida, Chiozza is the latest Gator to join the Wizards. He’s a gritty floor general with a propensity to hit big shots, and while he may be undersized by NBA standards, he’s creative around the rim. All of that served him well this summer as he finished with the third-best assist average at Summer League with 7.4 per game. He only scored 4.8 per game, but was a good steadying force throughout the week.

Game 1 Recap: Chiozza wasn’t a prolific scorer in college and only scored five points to go with five assists. Improving on six turnovers against the Cavs is critical for the Wizards’ floor general in Game 2.

Game 2 Recap: He’s known for his great passing ability, and Chiozza used it in Game 2 to log a double-double with 10 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. The six turnovers were more than he would have liked, but Chiozza also hit two of the Wizards’ four 3-pointers on the day.

Game 3 Recap: Chiozza’s continued to use his veteran experience to run the point efficiently, dishing 11 assists while only committing two turnovers in Game 3. He added seven points.

Game 4 Recap: In 27 minutes, Chiozza scored a bucket while recording five assists, three turnovers, a block and a steal in the loss to the Clippers.

Game 5 Recap: There were no points for Chiozza in the finale, but he did record five assists to go with just one turnover in 23 minutes.