We are coming down the stretch of a thrilling Phoenix Suns 2020-21 season. The Suns currently hold a 31-14 record and sit in second place in the Western Conference, making them a near-lock to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

But the West is hotly contested, with 3 1/2 games separating second and sixth in the standings. As the Suns fight for seeding and a Pacific Division title, every single remaining game matters.

“What we have a chance to do is really special,” second-year wing Cam Johnson said recently. “We all recognize that, and we’re committed to those goals.”

Each Monday through the end of the regular season, Suns.com will take a look at the week ahead to highlight where the Suns stand and why you should tune in to each matchup.

Tuesday, March 30 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Where to tune in: FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Go app

Suns Live! Pregame show: 6:30 p.m. Arizona time

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Arizona time

Suns Live! Postgame show immediately following game

Three reasons to tune in:

* The point-guard matchup between future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and exciting third-year star Trae Young. The savvy Paul recently passed 10,000 career assists and made his 11th All-Star appearance this season, while Young was an All-Star starter in 2020 and is a threat to pull up from the logo. Both players currently rank in the top 5 in the NBA in assists per game (Young 9.4 per game, Paul 8.5 per game)

* The Hawks have surged since making a head-coaching change from Lloyd Pierce to Nate McMillan, winning nine of their last 12 games (including eight in a row) with victories over the Lakers, Heat and Warriors to climb to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings entering Monday. Suns coach Monty Williams speaks glowingly of McMillan, who gave Williams his first assistant-coaching job in Portland in 2005.

* The Suns and Hawks are two of the NBA's biggest turnaround stories this season, posting the league's second- and third-largest increases in win percentage over last season behind only Golden State.

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Chicago

Where to tune in: Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports app

Suns Live! Pregame show: 6:30 p.m. Arizona time

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Arizona time

Suns Live! Postgame show immediately following game

Three reasons to tune in:

* The Bulls have a new-look roster following the NBA trade deadline, adding two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu in a deal with the Orlando Magic along with Daniel Theis, Troy Brown and Javonte Green in a separate three-way trade with Boston and Washington. Vucevic totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds and four assists against the Suns last week (his final game for the Magic), making him a formidable matchup for Suns big man Deandre Ayton.

* This season’s first Suns-Bulls matchup went down to the wire, with Phoenix outscoring Chicago 32-16 in the fourth quarter to flip a seven-point deficit into a 106-97 victory. Paul was a stunning plus-28 in the win, finishing with 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds.

* The matchup between two lethal, All-Star scoring guards in Devin Booker and Zach LaVine. LaVine, who earned that honor for the first time in his career this season, is a high-flying dunker and unafraid to launch from deep. Booker totaled 35 points (including 11-of-12 from the free throw line), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Suns’ overtime win at Charlotte on Sunday.

On the broadcast:

This will be the first Suns game after FOX Sports Arizona transforms into Bally Sports Network. Your favorite broadcasters will still bring you all the action, but many presentation elements will be new.

As part of USAA Military Appreciation Night, the broadcast will feature three live look-ins at a watch party of military personnel based at Ft. Huachuca. Additionally, the Suns Live! Pregame show will include a piece on rookie Jalen Smith and the military influence of his father, Charles, who is a retired Naval officer.

Friday, April 2 vs. Oklahoma City

Where to tune in: Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports app

Suns Live! Pregame show: 6:30 p.m. Arizona time

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Arizona time

Suns Live! Postgame show immediately following game

Three reasons to tune in:

* The Thunder beat the Suns 102-97 on Jan. 27, prompting a frustrated Williams to publicly demand more consistency from his team during his postgame media availability. Since then, the Suns have compiled a 23-6 record, the best in the NBA over that period.

* Former Arizona State standout Lu Dort has been a terrific NBA success story, going from an undrafted player in 2019 to solidified starter with a long-term contract. He is already one of the league’s most physical perimeter defenders, and will likely guard Booker. Note: Dort entered concussion protocol on Sunday after taking an elbow to the head during Saturday’s game against the Celtics.

* Paul’s impact on the Suns was foreshadowed last season with the Thunder, helping guide that young team to the playoffs. He also remains popular with the Oklahoma City faithful because he spent his first two NBA seasons in Oklahoma City while the New Orleans Hornets were temporarily relocated following Hurricane Katrina.