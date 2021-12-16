INTRODUCING PERSONALIZED STYLE FOR THE NBA’S BEST FANS

It's not a secret or a surprise that Phoenix Suns fans show up and show out on another level. They already have the best looks in the league but now they'll be able to customize them too.

Valley Custom debuts at Footprint Center tonight beginning with a Levi's jean jacket and patch program. Located at the East entrance to the arena, fans will be able to purchase the jacket style of their choice and choose from up to 15 different Valley-inspired patches to have pressed anywhere on the jacket. Streetwear meets personal style.

The first patch with jacket purchase is free. Additional patches are $12, and jackets are $110 - 140. Jackets will only be available for purchase during Suns home games for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and while supplies last. New patches will debut throughout the season including an exclusive Christmas Day game patch for fans attending that game.

A blank canvas for self-expression, fans are in the driver's seat of how they want to rep their squad and the Valley. The patches available at launch will feature Suns wordmarks and logos, some Phoenix basketball staples.

The five different denim styles will be available in both men's and women's cuts at launch. The jean jacket silhouette has endured seasons and trends, making the authentic apparel piece as stylish as it is versatile, a core essential for the Suns fan's closet.