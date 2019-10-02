Ty Jerome Turning Heads at Suns Training Camp

The Phoenix Suns are only two days into training camp, but rookie Ty Jerome is already turning heads and stepping up as a young leader for the team.

When Devin Booker was asked which teammate has stood out the most throughout the summer and into camp, he responded:

“I’d say Ty Jerome,” Booker said. “I kind of knew what to expect from watching him at the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time I had ever seen him play. He can do a little bit of everything; pass, dribble shoot. A high-IQ guy. He knows how to play the game. He knows how to make reads.”

Booker isn’t the only one taking notice as Head Coach Monty Williams listed Jerome as one of the team’s vocal leaders throughout the first couple days of camp.

“Ty’s picking up where he left off at Virginia,” Williams said. “[Him doing it as a rookie is] a surprise to you guys, but not to me. That’s who he is as a leader.”

This is nothing new for the young Sun after just leading the University of Virginia to an NCAA title back in April. Jerome is now taking the knowledge and lessons he learned in college and is bringing them to The Valley.

“It’s just a matter of when you step on the court, you have to do what it takes to win,” Jerome said. “When you’re a rookie you don’t want to overstep your boundaries. Off the court, you have other rookie duties, respect your vets and all that, but when you step on the court and you’re in a game and your number gets called upon, it’s just about doing whatever it takes to win. That’s going to include being vocal, especially from the point guard position.”

Jerome has yet to play a game in the NBA thus far, but said even though he’s young, he’s not intimidated to step up as a leader for this team.

“You’ve got to know where everyone is supposed to be and you can’t be afraid to tell someone, ‘You’re supposed to be here. You’re supposed to be there,” Jerome said. “If you want to win, you have to get over that and you can’t be afraid.”

Knowing that his teammates and coaches have confidence in him has helped his transition to this next level.

“That means a lot,” Jerome said. “It makes showing up every day and putting your body on the line for your teammates a little easier. The first goal is to earn your coaches trust and earn your teammates trust. Once you do that, you can play a lot more free.”