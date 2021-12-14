Dasher, Dancer and Drip

Streetwear heat, hoops and holiday cheer – a perfect recipe for Suns fans.

The Suns are teaming up once again with designer Warren Lotas to host The Old Fashioned, a holiday toy and food drive with music from Morris Day and Johnny O, and a meet and greet with Warren himself on Thursday, December 16 at Footprint Center. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul.

The first 700 fans who arrive with a donation of new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items will get access to The Old Fashioned event, a ticket to that night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards, and a piece of Warren Lotas apparel. Fans will receive a Warren Lotas t-shirt with a $50 donation and a Warren Lotas hoodie with a $100 donation. A receipt for the toys or food will be required and no one will be able to attend the event or the game without a donation.

Tickets and apparel are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Donations will still be accepted in exchange for Warren Lotas gear even after the event reaches capacity. Tickets for the Suns vs. Wizards game will also be available for purchase.

The Old Fashioned will feature live performances by Morris Day, Johnny O, Big Herc and Suns Entertainers, as well as a Q&A with Warren Lotas.

The line will start at 2 p.m. MT on the east side of Footprint Center on 3rd Street south of Jefferson Street. Doors for The Old Fashioned will open at 3 p.m. MT. Tip-off for the Suns vs. Wizards game is 7 p.m. MT.

For more information, visit Suns.com/WarrenLotas