SUNS SIGN MIKAL BRIDGES TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Mikal Bridges to a multiyear contract extension

In 2020-21, Bridges averaged career highs of 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.88 blocks while shooting career highs of 54.3% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range. He also averaged 1.06 steals while turning the ball over just 0.79 times per game. Bridges recorded one of just four qualified seasons in NBA history of a player shooting at least 54% from the field and 42% from three-point range, joining John Stockton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Michael Porter Jr. He received the 11th-most votes for the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive teams, just missing selection. During the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals, Bridges started all 22 playoff games, averaging 11.1 points on 48.4% shooting from the field plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.00 steals.

Bridges has appeared in all 227 of the Suns’ regular season games over his first three NBA seasons, the only player in the NBA to have played in every regular season game over the past three seasons. He holds career averages of 10.2 points on 49.7% shooting, 1.4 three-pointers on 37.6% from long range, 3.8 rebounds and 1.35 steals. Bridges has totaled 307 steals and 200 turnovers through three seasons, the only player since turnovers started being recorded to have 300-plus steals and 200 or fewer turnovers through three career seasons. A native of Philadelphia, the Suns acquired Bridges in a draft night trade in 2018 as he was the 10th overall pick following a decorated career at Villanova University where he helped the Wildcats win two national titles.