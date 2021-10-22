SUNS SIGN ISH WAINRIGHT

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent forward Ish Wainright.

Wainright (6-5, 235 pounds) appeared in three games for the Toronto Raptors this preseason, averaging 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes. An NBA rookie, Wainright played the previous three seasons internationally, most recently averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 27.9 minutes in 50 games with Strasbourg of France’s top-tier Pro A League in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old went undrafted out of Baylor University in 2017. At Baylor, Wainright started all 69 games over his final two seasons and earned Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors as a senior. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, he also played tight end on the football team for Baylor in 2017, and signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in the NFL Draft in 2018.

Wainright will wear uniform No. 12.