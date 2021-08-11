SUNS SIGN ELFRID PAYTON

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today signed guard Elfrid Payton.

Payton (6-3, 195 pounds) started at point guard in all 63 of his games with New York last season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists as he helped the Knicks return to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. An NBA All-Rookie First Team selection in 2015, he holds career averages of 10.9 points on 45.0% shooting, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 450 regular season games (394 starts) with Orlando, the Suns, New Orleans and New York.

Entering his eighth NBA season, he previously played for the Suns during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 19 games and averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Payton twice recorded a triple-double in his first tenure with the Suns and has posted 17 career triple-doubles, ninth most among all NBA players since he entered the league. The native of Gretna, Louisiana was originally the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft following a standout collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.