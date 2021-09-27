SUNS SIGN CHASSON RANDLE

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent guard Chasson Randle. The team’s roster now stands at 16 players.

Randle (6-2, 185 pounds) has appeared in 119 career games (7 starts) with Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Golden State and Orlando through four NBA seasons, averaging a career-high 6.5 points in 41 appearances with the Magic last season. The 28-year-old holds career regular season averages of 5.7 points on 36.1% three-point shooting and 1.8 assists in 16.1 minutes. Unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft, Randle has played internationally for clubs in Czech Republic, Spain and China in addition to his NBA and NBA G League experience. A graduate of Stanford University, Randle left the Cardinal as the program’s all-time leading scorer.