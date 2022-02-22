SUNS LEGACY PARTNERS LLC. TEAM UP WITH REAL ESTATE TECH LEADER OPENDOOR

Suns Legacy Partners LLC. today announced a multi-year partnership with Opendoor, a leading digital platform for residential real estate that has taken the industry by storm, introducing new ways to buy or sell a home at the tap of a button. In partnership with the Western Conference Champion Suns, Opendoor receives access to various marketing and advertising mediums of one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the newly transformed Footprint Center.

Throughout the regular season fans will see Opendoor branding via augmented reality advertising on the home court at Footprint Center for select broadcasts. In addition, broadcasts will feature in-game segments showcasing “The Opendoor View” from the top of the backboard, a unique vantage point highlighting the thrilling Suns action of this premium branded location.

The partnership will also introduce a variety of experiences and promotions throughout the remainder of the regular season.

Opendoor has tipped-off the “Home Makeover Sweepstakes” where one (1) lucky fan will win the $10,000 toward renovating their home, a VIP Suite Night for the winner and nine (9) guests for the Suns home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 5 at Footprint Center. Fans can visit Suns.com/OpendoorHomeMakeover to enter and for contest details.

As a nod to the latest Suns partner, Opendoor, every Suns home game will highlight when doors officially open on gameday at Footprint Center and showcase the best fans of the NBA filing in for an action-packed evening of Suns basketball.

Later this season the Suns and Opendoor will introduce a four-part digital series airing on Suns Facebook and Instagram titled “Ready, Set, Let’s Go,” that asks various Suns players rapid-fire questions for their quick responses.

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home online. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

About Suns Legacy Partners LLC

Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Footprint Center. The Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise anchored by 2021 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, 2021 Executive of the Year general manager James Jones and a roster featuring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and All-Star Devin Booker. The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury are celebrating its 25th season led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic-Gold Medalists Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Footprint Center in the heart of downtown Phoenix, recently underwent a $245 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest.