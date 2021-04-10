SUNS ANNOUNCE ROAD GAME RALLIES AT PHOENIX SUNS ARENA

4.19 Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks | 4.22 Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

We’re Rallying the Valley. And now, even when the Suns are on the road, fans can take in the action at 201 East Jefferson Street.

Beginning with the Suns road matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, April 19 and Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 22, the Phoenix Suns will host the first Road Game Rally at the newly transformed Phoenix Suns Arena.

The watch parties will offer fans a fun, enjoyable and safe opportunity to cheer on the Suns at the Valley’s premier sports & entertainment venue.

As the Suns gear up for their first playoff run in more than a decade, fans can take in the new arena amenities firsthand, walk through the updated premium spaces, grab a seat at numerous new bar areas, and take in the game day energy and atmosphere in an all new way.

As an exclusive offer during Road Game Rallies, fans can sign up for in-depth tours of the reimagined Phoenix Suns Arena including rare access to behind-the-scenes spaces in the building.

Featuring live performances from Suns DJs and hosted by Suns in-arena host Alicia-Monique Blanco, fans can explore the recently reimagined venue in an all-new light including the cowboy-western themed Jim Beam Barrel Bar, Dos Equis Corner Bar, North East Corner Bar and new expansive Team Shop while taking in the game on the massive new centerhung score board from the lower bowl seats.

Throughout the game, fans will have the chance to score tickets and prizes including autographed merchandise and access to specially-priced PayPal Items of the Game. Various concessions and bars throughout the arena will be open as well.

Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary 24 ounce Dos Equis or a beverage of choice and free parking for the game at the 1st Street and Jefferson Garage attached to Phoenix Suns Arena. Doors will open 30 minutes before tipoff and fans can purchase tickets for the first two Road Game Rallies by visiting Suns.com/RoadGameRallies.

Road Game Rallies are currently scheduled for the Bucks and Celtics away games, with additional Road Game Rally dates to be announced in the near future.