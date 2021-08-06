SUNS ACQUIRE LANDRY SHAMET FROM BROOKLYN

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today acquired guard Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Shamet (6-4, 190 pounds) has played three NBA seasons, appearing in the playoffs three times, and averaged a career-best 9.3 points for the Nets in 2020-21, including a career-high 30 points on April 18 at Miami. The 24-year-old has averaged 9.2 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, 39.7% from three-point range and 83.4% from the free throw line in 193 career regular season games (69 starts) with Philadelphia, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has totaled 407 career three-point makes as his 39.7% career mark from beyond the arc ranks 17th among all active players (min. 300 3PM).

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Shamet played three seasons collegiately at Wichita State before Philadelphia selected him 26th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2018-19 as he split his rookie season with the 76ers (whose coaching staff included current Suns Head Coach Monty Williams) and the Clippers. Shamet has appeared in all 31 of his teams’ playoff games through his first three seasons, making 10 starts and averaging 5.3 points.