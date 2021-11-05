Statement from Members of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Ownership Group
We are members of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury ownership group, along with managing partner Robert Sarver. We have reviewed the article published by ESPN about the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organization and Mr. Sarver. To a person, we dispute the characterization of Mr. Sarver and the organization as racist and sexist. We support Mr. Sarver’s leadership and stand with him. To that end, we join Mr. Sarver in welcoming Commissioner Silver’s investigation of the allegations presented by ESPN, and will fully cooperate in the investigation and any suggestions the league may have. It is our sincere belief that this inquiry will demonstrate that our organization and Mr. Sarver are faithful stewards of our employees, our franchise, our fans and the game.
Glen & Lynn Carlson
Larry Fitzgerald
Sam Garvin
Heckmann Family
Steve Hilton
Jaffe Family
Andy Kohlberg
Steve Pidgeon
Rogers Family
Byron Roth
Scott Seldin
Mark Schlossberg