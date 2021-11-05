Statement from Members of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Ownership Group

We are members of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury ownership group, along with managing partner Robert Sarver. We have reviewed the article published by ESPN about the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organization and Mr. Sarver. To a person, we dispute the characterization of Mr. Sarver and the organization as racist and sexist. We support Mr. Sarver’s leadership and stand with him. To that end, we join Mr. Sarver in welcoming Commissioner Silver’s investigation of the allegations presented by ESPN, and will fully cooperate in the investigation and any suggestions the league may have. It is our sincere belief that this inquiry will demonstrate that our organization and Mr. Sarver are faithful stewards of our employees, our franchise, our fans and the game.

Glen & Lynn Carlson

Larry Fitzgerald

Sam Garvin

Heckmann Family

Steve Hilton

Jaffe Family

Andy Kohlberg

Steve Pidgeon

Rogers Family

Byron Roth

Scott Seldin

Mark Schlossberg