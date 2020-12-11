REVAMPED ROSTER

As Jae Crowder considered his next NBA venture, Devin Booker and Chris Paul made an irrefusable pitch.

Crowder, then a free agent who had most recently started in the Finals for the Miami Heat, believed Booker was ready for the “real pressure” of postseason basketball. The decorated resume of the recently acquired Paul spoke for itself.

“I was just able to make the decision just solely off of me envisioning myself (in Phoenix),” Crowder said, “and me wanting to help an organization get to playing playoff basketball again.”

Crowder’s interest, Booker said, exemplified the shift in Phoenix’s reputation that has been spearheaded by James Jones and Monty Williams, and fueled by the Suns’ 8-0 Bubble finish to last season and promising returning talent. Jones echoed “there wasn’t a lot of convincing I had to do” as general manager with targeted free agents during an abbreviated offseason.

Phoenix became a destination, where future Hall of Famers and valuable complementary players wanted to be. Fourteen teams reached out to Crowder, for instance, and he chose the Suns.

“After what we’ve been through for the past five to 10 years, I think that’s a step forward for this organization,” said Booker, the Suns’ All-Star and longest-tenured player. “People really see something’s brewing over here. I’m trying not to get ahead of myself, but I think already this is a big step for this organization, and it’s perfect timing. …

“It’s a great culture around here, and it’s still building. That’s what we’re working at every day is keep building the culture (and) keep making this facility, this locker room, a place that guys want to come and keep getting better. Because this is fun for us.”

Jones has retooled this team’s makeup to propel expectations even higher for 2020-21, which begins with Saturday’s preseason opener at Utah airing at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Arizona. He merged the Suns’ young core with respected veterans and players with versatile skills, who will contribute to winning immediately and to the franchise’s long-term vision.

These “Suns fits,” as Jones likes to say, accomplish the following:

* Add proven players with experience with winning, and as “productive teammates.”





Chris Paul, a 10-time All-Star point guard and one of the best players of this generation, is the obvious headliner. But Crowder played in the Finals two months ago. E’Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway have earned high praise from former teammates and coaches. Big man Damian Jones was a two-time NBA champion with Golden State at the beginning of his career.

“We wanted guys that wouldn’t be afraid of the moment,” Jones said, “and that have proven that they can make big plays when it matters.”

Added third-year big man Deandre Ayton: “They’ve already been through all of this that we’re about to go through (as a team this season). They already know what’s ahead. They already know how to handle whatever’s coming our way. … Just having that experience and having people on the team to sit us down as companions and not coaches — but as players and teammates, as brothers — it’s a whole new ballgame.”

* Improve outside shooting, a premium skill for Jones and in the modern NBA.

Moore’s 3-point percentage in each of the past three seasons (all with three or more attempts per game): 37.7 in 2019-20, 43.2 in 2018-19 and 42.5 in 2017-18. Galloway, meanwhile, shot 39.9 percent on five attempts per game last season, a number that ranked in the top 35 among all NBA players.

Crowder’s accuracy from beyond the arc shot up to 44.5 percent on 6.4 attempts per game after he was traded from Memphis to Miami, a product of being encouraged to let it fly when open, he said.

Paul, meanwhile, is a career 37 percent 3-point shooter.

“I’ve been very clear about the types of players that we value and the skills and traits that we look for when we’re trying to build our team,” Jones said.

* Increase depth for this unique NBA season.

When asked about this roster’s talent, returning big man Dario Saric marveled that there are “10, 11, 12 guys, 13 maybe, who can really play in every moment, who can start.”



Depth is always important during the grind of an NBA season. But with the coronavirus still “running rampant,” as Williams described, and teams preparing for a condensed 72-game season, having quality players up and down the roster is even more paramount.

Playing outside of a Bubble and traveling from market to market naturally increases the chance Suns players will test positive at some point during the season, leading to missed on-court time. Nine back-to-back sets before the All-Star break also mean reserves could receive more opportunities while higher rotation players keep their bodies fresh. The skill versatility within that depth provides Williams with the flexibility to play a bevy of different lineup combinations, with players complementing each other on offense and guarding multiple positions on defense.

Depth also inspires internal competition, organically raising everybody’s level of play. Williams said he is particularly looking forward to how the battles for the backup-guard minutes unfold.

“It forces us, as coaches, to put guys in a position where they can be their best, so nobody can say they didn’t get a shot,” Williams said. “ … I’ll say this about the guys we have here: They don’t run from competition. That’s something that we value when you look at our roster, the way it’s constructed. We love guys that compete.”

* Add players who could easily integrate with the core.

The Suns established an identity in Williams’ first season. They installed the “0.5” offense predicated on rapid ball movement and decision-making. They stressed relentless effort on both ends of the floor. They fostered an everyday culture of selflessness and accountability.

Jones and Williams wanted to add players who could easily mesh, especially during this truncated season with less practice time. However, Williams is also open to catering to those newcomers’ strengths.

“I learned from ‘Pop’ (legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich) years ago, if you have rules that stifle talent, you need to change the rules,” Williams said. “The process of learning who they are while implementing what we do is something that we cannot mess with. …

“I was pretty direct with all of the guys that we signed and traded for about how we play. But I also told them I’m willing to learn from them and grow, so that they can help our program.”

Here is a breakdown of the Suns’ 2020-21 roster:

WHO’S NEW

Chris Paul







2019-20 stats: 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, five rebounds, 1.6 steals per game, 48.9/36.5/90.7 shooting splits (with Oklahoma City)

Second-team All-NBA, All-Star

Paul has been an elite playmaker, defender and leader for 15 seasons — and is still producing at that level. He is a master at manipulating defenses in the pick and roll and operating in the midrange, finding space to score or set up teammates.

Williams, who coached Paul in New Orleans during the 2010-11 season, and new teammates have already highlighted Paul’s commanding presence, and how he makes everybody better both on and off the court.

“He’s a guy that he expects greatness out of us,” Booker said of Paul. “ … We can all learn from Chris in that way, of being vocal and letting people know where they need to be. Competing with people and doing it with love, doing it with care.

“Not doing it with intentions of showing somebody that they messed up, but intention to really get better and learn and not make the same mistakes again.”