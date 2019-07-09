Suns Sign Ricky Rubio

The Phoenix Suns today signed point guard and eight-year NBA veteran Ricky Rubio to a multiyear contract.

“Ricky is a phenomenal player and floor general,” said General Manager James Jones. “Ricky makes everyone around him better and we couldn’t be happier to add a player of his caliber and experience to our franchise.”

Rubio ranks fifth among all active players in assists per game (18th all-time) and second among active players in steals per game (19th all-time) with five career seasons ranking in the league’s top ten in assists per game and four seasons in the top ten in steals per game. Rubio is one of just five players to rank in the top 20 in NBA history in both assists and steals per game, joined by current or future Hall of Fame point guards Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, John Stockton and Chris Paul. He holds career averages of 11.1 points, 7.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.93 steals in eight NBA seasons with Minnesota and Utah.

The 28-year-old played the last two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.46 steals in 145 games to help Utah to consecutive playoff appearances. Rubio started all 11 of his postseason appearances for the Jazz, averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.82 steals in the playoffs the past two seasons.

The fifth overall selection of the 2009 NBA Draft by Minnesota, the 6-4, 190-pound guard played his first six seasons with the Timberwolves and is Minnesota’s all-time leader in assists per game (8.5) and steals per game (2.12), ranking second in total assists (2,991) and total steals (747) behind only Kevin Garnett. The franchise’s career leader with 83 points/assists double-doubles, Rubio had a career-high and team-record 19 assists against Washington on March 13, 2017.

A native of El Masnou, Spain, Rubio has represented his home country at several international competitions and owns multiple Olympic medals. He won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and won silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, at age 17 becoming the youngest player to participate in an Olympic final in men’s basketball. Rubio has also won two gold medals (2009, 2011) and two bronze medals (2013, 2017) while representing Spain at FIBA EuroBasket. He began his international career in 2005 on Spain’s U16 team, and in 2006 was named MVP of the 2006 FIBA Europe U16 Championship after leading the tournament in points, rebounds, assists and steals to win gold for Spain.

Rubio will wear uniform No. 11 for the Suns