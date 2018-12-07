Suns Sign Jawun Evans

The Phoenix Suns today signed guard Jawun Evans to a two-way contract. Evans has played in 14 games this season with the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns.

A 6-0, 190-pound guard, Evans played in 48 games as a rookie with the LA Clippers last season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes. He recorded five games scoring in double figures including two games with a career-high 15 points. On Dec. 15 of last season at Washington, Evans set career highs with 15 points and five steals in addition to recording six rebounds and six assists.

The seventh GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season and ninth in Northern Arizona Suns history, Evans leads the NAZ Suns with 18.5 points per game in addition to averaging 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 14 appearances. Over his last seven games, Evans has the second most total points in the NBA G League (173). Evans has three 30-point games with NAZ this season as he scored 30-plus in three straight from Nov. 27-Dec. 1, including a career-high 33 points on Dec. 1 at Iowa and on Nov. 27 vs. Memphis.

The 22-year-old was initially the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia before being traded to the Clippers. Evans played two seasons at Oklahoma State University, earning All-Big 12 First Team in 2017 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2016. Evans averaged 16.6 points and 5.8 assists in 54 career games with the Cowboys, and averaged 19.2 points and 6.4 assists in 2016-17. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Evans was a 2015 McDonald’s All American after he completed his career at Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas.

Evans will wear uniform No. 0. The team’s roster currently stands at 15 players.