Suns Sign Devin Booker to Max Contract Extension

The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Devin Booker to a max contract extension.

“We are thrilled to announce this contract extension with Devin,” said General Manager Ryan McDonough. “‘Book has been a pillar for the Suns franchise ever since he arrived in Phoenix in 2015. Devin and the team both wanted to extend his agreement with the club as long as we possibly could. This agreement reflects a commitment from both parties to the Phoenix community, the state of Arizona and Suns fans worldwide.”

“I am humbled and honored to commit to the Suns organization long term,” said Booker. “I have loved calling Phoenix home the last three seasons as this team and community are special to me. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future and pursuing a title as a Phoenix Sun.”

Through his first three seasons with the Suns, Booker has averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 208 games. The 6-6 guard won the JBL Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star 2018, setting an event record in the final round to take the title. On March 24, 2017, Booker scored a franchise record 70 points at Boston, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game.

Still just 21 years old, Booker has 4,120 career points and eclipsed the 4,000-point mark on March 2, 2018, at an age of 21 years, 123 days old—in NBA history, the only two players to reach 4,000 points at a younger age are LeBron James and Kevin Durant.