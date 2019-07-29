Suns Release 2019 Preseason Schedule

The Phoenix Suns announced today they will play a four-game preseason schedule in preparation for the club’s 52nd season, playing two home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena and two road games.

The Suns will begin preseason play on Tuesday, October 8 by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Phoenix. The team will then hit the road to play at the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, October 10 and at the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, October 12. The Suns’ will close their preseason slate at home against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, October 14.

Tickets for the Suns’ two preseason home games will go on sale later this offseason following the release of the 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. Suns’ PayPal SixthMan Memberships are available now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.

The Suns full 2019 preseason schedule is listed below.

2019 PHOENIX SUNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME

Tues., Oct. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 10 Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center, Sacramento 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center, Portland 5:00 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 14 Denver Nuggets Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix 7:00 p.m.