The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard Elie Okobo from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Okobo’s fourth G League assignment this season. For the season, Okobo is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in nine games with Northern Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns play at the Houston Rockets tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.