Suns, NBA Announce Schedule for NBA Summer League 2019

The NBA today announced the game and broadcast schedules for NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas. The 11-day, 83-game competition features all 30 NBA teams plus the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, and tips off on Friday, July 5, continuing through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The Phoenix Suns will open against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m. PT at Thomas & Mack Center with the game televised on ESPN. The Suns will again play on ESPN when they take on the New York Knicks on Sunday, July 7 (6:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center). The Suns are also scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 9 (4:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center; televised on NBA TV) and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, July 10 (6:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion; televised on NBA TV).

Following preliminary play, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament culminating with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game, so every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

The Suns’ preliminary Summer League schedule is listed below. Attached is the NBA’s press release featuring the complete schedule for all teams.

Date Opponent Location Time (Phoenix) TV

Friday, July 5 Denver Thomas & Mack Center 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, July 7 New York Thomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, July 9 Memphis Thomas & Mack Center 4:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10 San Antonio Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. NBA TV